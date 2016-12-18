The student news site of Wichita State University
PHOTOS: Wichita State falls to Oklahoma State in downtown game

The Shockers lost for the third time this season to Oklahoma State 91-76 at INTRUST Bank Arena.

Manny De Los Santos, Photographer • December 17, 2016

  • A fan dressed up as Santa Claus gets pumped up prior to the annual INSTRUST Bank Arena game against OSU Saturday evening. The Shockers fell to Oklahoma State by the score of 93-76. (Manny De Los Santos)
  • Junior guard Daishon Smith (2) drives to the paint against an OSU defender in the first half during the annual INSTRUST Bank Arena game Saturday evening. The Shockers fell to Oklahoma State by the score of 93-76. (Manny De Los Santos)
  • Shocker players foul OSU's Leyton Hammonds (23) in the second half of the annual INSTRUST Bank Arena game Saturday evening. (Manny De Los Santos)
  • Sophomore forward Markis McDuffie (32) fights off OSU player Brandon Averette (0) in the first half during the annual INSTRUST Bank Arena game Saturday evening. (Manny De Los Santos)
  • Junior forward Rashard Kelly (0) stretches out for a block against OSU point guard Brandon Averette (0) in the second half during the annual INSTRUST Bank Arena game Saturday evening. The Shockers fell to Oklahoma State by the score of 93-76. (Manny De Los Santos)
  • A member of the cheer squad entertains the crowd prior to the annual INSTRUST Bank Arena game against OSU Saturday evening. (Manny De Los Santos)
  • Junior center Shaq Morris (24) goes for a slam dunk in the first half against OSU during the annual INSTRUST Bank Arena game Saturday evening. (Manny De Los Santos)
  • Coach Gregg Marshall calls a play in the first half during the annual INSTRUST Bank Arena game Saturday evening. The Shockers fell to Oklahoma State by the score of 93-76. (Manny De Los Santos)
  • Junior forward Darral Willis jr (21) gets frustrated at the referee after being called for a foul in the second half of the annual INSTRUST Bank Arena game Saturday evening. (Manny De Los Santos)
  • Junior forward Rashard Kelly (0) drives to the paint against an OSU defender in the first half during the annual INSTRUST Bank Arena game Saturday evening. (Manny De Los Santos)
  • Freshman guard Austin Reeves (12) chases after OSU's Lindy Waters, III (21) in the second half of the annual INSTRUST Bank Arena game Saturday evening. (Manny De Los Santos)
  • Junior forward Darral Willis jr (21) attempts a jumper against OSU's Lindy Waters, III (21) in the second half of the annual INSTRUST Bank Arena game Saturday evening. (Manny De Los Santos)
  • Member of the cheer squad entertain the crowd prior to the annual INSTRUST Bank Arena game against OSU Saturday evening. (Manny De Los Santos)
  • Fans are in disbelief as the Shockers lose to Oklahoma State during the annual INSTRUST Bank Arena game by the score of 93-76. (Manny De Los Santos)
  • Junior forward Zach Brown (1) shoots a jumper over OSU's Jawun Evans (1) in the second half of the annual INSTRUST Bank Arena game Saturday evening. (Manny De Los Santos)
  • The cheer squad entertains the crowd prior to the annual INSTRUST Bank Arena game against OSU Saturday evening. The Shockers fell to Oklahoma State by the score of 93-76. (Manny De Los Santos)
  • Junior guard Daishon Smith (2) fights for a lose ball against an OSU defender in the first half during the annual INSTRUST Bank Arena game Saturday evening. The Shockers fell to Oklahoma State by the score of 93-76. (Manny De Los Santos)
