Shockers clap back with 22 point win over SDSU

Wichita State comes back with a 22 point victory after Oklahoma State loss.

Matt Crow Wichita State junior Conner Frankamp goes for a 3 Thursday night at home against South Dakota State. Advertisement

Hang on for a minute...we're trying to find some more stories you might like.

Close

Email This Story









Send Email Cancel

WSU’s loss to Oklahoma State University last Saturday did nothing but fuel the fire for their desire to win. The Shockers got the victory they were craving with a 22 point win over the South Dakota State Jackrabbits.

“Saturday’s loss is something that I could never forget. As coaches we have got to learn and try to toughen our guys up and get them into better shape,” head coach Gregg Marshall said. “It wasn’t a fun week of preparation for this game but now we can go into the holidays on a good note.”

Wichita State (9-3), three-time defending Missouri Valley Conference champion, wrapped up their non-conference schedule against the reigning Summit League champs, South Dakota State (7-7) with an 89-67 victory.

“Bouncing back from a really bad and embarrassing loss kind of gets that taste out of your mouth,” freshman guard Landry Shamet said. “You can move on a little bit easier so that’s definitely a confidence boost going into the grind of conference play.”

Marshall has used 93 different lineup combinations through 12 games prior. With 16 players on the active roster, that still leaves him another 15,411 potential groupings.

So far, the most popular lineup has been junior guard Daishon Smith, Shamet, junior center Rauno Nurger, McDuffie and junior forward Darral Willis, which has played 24 minutes and 17 seconds together. A slight change was made against SDSU with starting junior forward Zach Brown instead of Nurger.

The first half of the game was significantly different than the OSU game. With better ball movement and a more intense momentum, the Shockers got an early lead with multiple threes from Shamet and sophomore forward Markis McDuffie. Junior guard Conner Frankamp assisted Shamet three times in a row.

At halftime, WSU was shooting 52%, with 18 rebounds, and 5 TOs. SDSU matched their shooting percentage, but had 12 rebounds and 8 TOs.

SDSU ran a zone but changed their zone formation every dead ball. On a 2-3 or 3-2 zone, WSU would run their ball screen offense, and when SDSU switched to a 1-3-1 zone, WSU was gaping.

“They did a good job at changing out their zones. Every time there was a dead ball they would change so we organized and recognized and we attacked,” Marshall said. “I figured if we would move the ball outside then it would open up a lot of inside shots.”

South Dakota’s zone defense proved to be no match for Wichita. Their defense allowed WSU to get off 34 threes, and hit 15 (44%). The Shockers tied their three-point school record (15), for the second time this season. The record was previously tied Nov. 20 against Maryland Eastern Shore. Shamet had six of the 15 threes.

Wichita State went 54% from the field, had 35 total rebounds, and 11 TO’s. The Shockers had a significantly higher second-chance shots with 18, compared to the Jackrabbits’ two.

Shamet was leading scorer with 21 points. Also a career high. McDuffie trailed behind with 17 points, just short of his career high (18).

“It felt good individually and as a team to get this win,” Shamet said. “To come out and perform the way we did was really nice and so is coming off of a career high to go home for a little bit for Christmas break.”

WSU will enter MVC play with 10 victories under their belts for the seventh time in the last eight seasons. WSU has won 54 of its last 55 regular season non-conference games at Charles Koch Arena (including a current run of 36-straight wins),dating back to November of 2008.

Wichita State (10-3) and will open Missouri Valley Conference play next Wednesday night at Indiana State (6-6).