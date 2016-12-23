The student news site of Wichita State University
Filed under Galleries, Men's Basketball, Multimedia, Sports

PHOTOS: Wichita State puts lump of coal in South Dakota State’s stocking.

Matt Crow, Photographer • December 23, 2016Leave a Comment

  • Wichita State players huddle before Thursdays game against South Dakota State. (Matt Crow)
  • Wichita State fans celebrate during Thursday night’s home game against South Dakota State. (Matt Crow)
  • Wichita State guard Austin Reaves (12) sets up a play Thursday night in Charles Koch Arena. Wichita State beat South Dakota State 89-67. (Matt Crow)
  • Wichita State junior Rashard Kelly (0) puts up a dunk Thursday night in Charles Koch Arena. The Shockers beat the South Dakota State 89-67. (Matt Crow)
  • Wichita State fans react to a made 3-point shot by their team during Thursday night’s home game against South Dakota State. (Matt Crow)
  • Wichita State Sophomore Markis McDuffie (32) drives to the net Thursday night in Charles Koch Arena. The Shockers beat South Dakota State 89-67. (Matt Crow)
  • Wichita State junior Zach Brown (1) goes for a layup through two defenders during Thursday night’s home game against South Dakota State. (Matt Crow)
  • Wichita State Sophomore Markis McDuffie (32) attempts a shot over two South Dakota State defenders during Thursday night’s home game. (Matt Crow)
  • Wichita State junior Conner Frankamp (33) goes for a 3 Thursday night at home against South Dakota State. (Matt Crow)
  • Wichita State guard Austin Reaves (12) goes for 3 during Thursday night’s home game. (Matt Crow)
  • Wichita State players celebrate their teammate’s 3-point shot Thursday night in Charles Koch Arena. (Matt Crow)
  • Wichita State coach Gregg Marshall gestures to a player during Thursday night’s home game against South Dakota State. (Matt Crow)
  • Wichita State guard Austin Reaves (12) embraces a teammate in the final moments of Thursdays game against South Dakota State. (Matt Crow)

