Shockers blast threes on Braves, roll to blowout victory

Wichita State extended their winning streak against Bradley to 14 games.

Manny De Los Santos

Bradley’s fresh and young rotation couldn’t meet Wichita State’s rotation of three-point shooting on Sunday.

WSU started 2017 with 100 points — the second time Gregg Marshall’s rotation has hung triple-digits on an opponent this season.

The Shockers ran to an early 10-0 lead three minutes into the game after back-to-back threes from sophomore forward Markis McDuffie and a pair of jumpers from junior forward Darral Willis, Jr.

In the early going, guards Conner Frankamp, Austin Reaves and Landry Shamet would also catch fire from deep. Junior forward Zach Brown also caught in on the three-point action, with his own.

WSU eclipsed 50 points in the first half after Shamet put in a put-back two-point shot with half a second left on the game clock. Officials would call a foul sending Shamet to the line for a chance to complete an and-one three-point play.

Shamet swished the free throw, and WSU entered the half up 51-29.

Bradley shot 45 percent from the floor in the first half, but lost the turnover battle with 16 turnovers, to WSU’s 6, after 20 minutes.

In the second half, Reaves exploited an area the Braves left off the scouting report: the three-point line.

Reaves further challenged the Braves by sinking four back-to-back three-pointers, pushing the Shockers up 30 points.

Junior guard Daishon Smith also challenged the opening, sinking back-to-back threes of his own.

The Shockers would sink 13 three-pointers, for 45 percent from deep and 52 percent from the field.

WSU has improved their scoring from a year ago, scoring 80 or more points on nine outings — tying last seasons total record.

The Shockers have lost one game under Gregg Marshall while scoring more than 80 points. They now hold a 68-1 record in this statistic.

Reaves surpassed his career-high in front of his family, scoring 14 points. Shamet had a season-high six assists.

Willis tied Shamet for scoring with 15.