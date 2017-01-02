The student news site of Wichita State University
PHOTOS: Shockers blast past the Braves

Wichita State defeated Bradley for the 14th consecutive time on Sunday.

Manny De Los Santos, Photographer • January 1, 2017

  • Junior forward Darral Willis, Jr (21) throws down a slam dunk in the first half during Sunday's afternoon game against the Bradley Braves at Charles Koch Arena. The Shockers went on to pummel the Braves 100-66. (Manny De Los Santos)
  • Junior guard Daishon Smith (2) drives to the paint against a Bradley defender in the first half Sunday afternoon at Charles Koch Arena. The Shockers went on to pummel the Braves 100-66.
  • Sophomore forward Markis McDuffie (32) attempts to shake off Bradley defenders in the second half during Sunday's afternoon game against the Bradley Braves at Charles Koch Arena.
  • Coach Gregg Marshall argues with a referee in the first half during Sunday's afternoon game against the Bradley Braves at Charles Koch Arena. (Manny De Los Santos)
  • Sophomore forward Markis McDuffie (32) goes for an easy lay-up in the second half during Sunday's afternoon game against the Bradley Braves at Charles Koch Arena. The Shockers went on to pummel the Braves 100-66.
  • Freshman guard Landry Shamet (11) attempts a jumper over a Bradley defender in the first half Sunday afternoon at Charles Koch Arena. The Shockers went on to pummel the Braves 100-66.
  • Junior center Shaq Morris (24) attempts an easy lay-up in the second half during Sunday afternoon's game against Bradley at Charles Koch Arena. The Shockers went on to pummel the Braves 100-66.
  • Sophomore forward Markis McDuffie (32) celebrates a score in the second half during Sunday's afternoon game against the Bradley Braves at Charles Koch Arena. (Manny De Los Santos)
  • Members of the cheer squad entertain the crowd during Sunday's game against the Bradley Braves at Charles Koch Arena. (Manny De Los Santos)
  • Junior center Shaq Morris (24) attempts a jumper in the second half during Sunday afternoon's game against Bradley at Charles Koch Arena. The Shockers went on to pummel the Braves 100-66.
  • Junior forward Zach Brown (1) attempts an open jumper in the second half during Sunday's afternoon game against the Bradley Braves at Charles Koch Arena. The Shockers went on to pummel the Braves 100-66.
  • Junior center Shaq Morris (24) drives to the paint against a Bradley defender in the second half during Sunday afternoon's game against Bradley at Charles Koch Arena. The Shockers went on to pummel the Braves 100-66.
  • Shocker fans cheer on the team prior to Sunday's game against the Bradley Braves at Charles Koch Arena. (Manny De Los Santos)
  • Members of the cheer squad entertain the crowd during Sunday's game against the Bradley Braves at Charles Koch Arena. (Manny De Los Santos)
  • Members of the cheer squad entertain the crowd prior to Sunday's game against the Bradley Braves at Charles Koch Arena.

