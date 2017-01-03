The student news site of Wichita State University

PHOTOS: Shockers come up short against the Panthers losing 63-61.

Manny De Los Santos, Photographer • January 2, 2017Leave a Comment

Slideshow • 7 Photos
Manny De Los Santos

Junior forward Rangie Bessard (35) drives past a UNI defender in the first quarter Sunday afternoon as the Shockers lose in the final minutes against Northern Iowa 63-61 at Charles Koch Arena. (Dec 1st, 2016)

