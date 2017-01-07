Baker, VanVleet secure guaranteed contracts

NBA rookies Ron Baker and Fred VanVleet have secured guaranteed contracts past the NBA cut line.

Former Wichita State All American guards Ron Baker and Fred VanVleet will earn fully guaranteed contracts this season, sources say.

Baker, who was taken by the New York Knicks as an undrafted free agent, was announced to have secured a spot past the cut line on Saturday, Michael Scotto first reported.

Knicks will keep guard Ron Baker past cut deadline, league sources tell @BBallInsiders. His contract will be fully guaranteed for the season — Michael Scotto (@MikeAScotto) January 7, 2017

Baker played the entire fourth quarter for the Knicks in a come-from-behind victory against the Milwaukee Bucks on Friday night.

Baker was reported to have been in the gym practicing hours before the start of the Knicks’ Saturday night game against the Indiana Pacers.

VanVleet, who has played off-and-on between the 16-man rotation of the Toronto Raptors and their D-League team, is expected not to be waived, Blake Murphy reported. VanVleet was picked up as an undrafted free agent.

VanVleet’s deal now becomes guaranteed (at the league minimum). Raptors far from the tax, so guarantee doesn’t hinder them much, anyway. — Blake Murphy (@BlakeMurphyODC) January 7, 2017

Murphy reported that VanVleet’s rookie contract is guaranteed at the league minimum.

VanVleet is expected to play in the Raptors’ D-League game against the Windy City Bulls, Chicago’s D-League team, Saturday night.