Exemption could keep concealed handguns off campus

Jenna Farhat, Reporter • January 19, 2017

A bill was introduced to the Kansas legislature Tuesday seeking to block a law that would allow concealed handguns at Wichita State.

The law was passed in 2013 and is set to go into effect starting this year.

Behind the proposal to exempt universities are Overland Park Republican Representative Stephanie Clayton, Wichita Democrat Senator Oletha Faust-Goudeau and Mission Hills Republican Senator Barbara Bollier.

Supporters of the exemption are hopeful because the Legislature is more moderate than it was in 2013.

Last November, Wichita State Student Government Association passed a resolution stating their opposition to the concealed carry of weapons on campus and calling for an extension to the exemption.

A 2015 survey conducted by the Docking Institute of Public Affairs at Fort Hays State University showed that 70 percent of faculty and staff respondants at Kansas Board of Regents universities favored amending current law so that guns would not be allowed on campuses.

The survey showed that 55.4 percent of WSU students are opposed to concealed carry on campus. In addition, 40 percent of students said they would be less likely to attend WSU should the law go into effect.

The Sunflower will have more information next week.

