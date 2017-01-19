GoCreate makerspace wants you to ‘get outside of your head’

An idea isn’t enough to make innovation happen, but it’s a good place to start. The GoCreate makerspace, part of Innovation Campus, aims to provide individuals with the space and resources to design and develop nearly any project they can come up with.

“Members will have access to over $1 million of equipment and software,” said Ken Wiseman, the facility manager.

The equipment will allow people to work with metals, woods, glass, plastics, textiles and other materials. Members will have to pass through levels of usage and safety training before being allowed to operate equipment. Industry-employed mentors will also be available.

“There will be people here who have never touched a piece of equipment before and watching how their minds change—that’s the exciting part,” said Wiseman.

The facility will have limited hours to start, with the goal of being open 24/7 in the future.

“We want to be able to drive people to use their head and their heart to create,” said Wiseman. “We want to help you get outside of your head.”

GoCreate is planning to open in late March or early April.