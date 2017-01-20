Wichita State’s Jody Adams-Birch sidelined from head coaching duties in weekend games

Assistant coach Kirk Crawford to lead coaching duties for Wichita State this weekend.

Head coach, Jody Adams-Birch, yells at the referee about a perceived missed call against Creighton. Adams-Birch will not coach the team this weekend while information regarding the program is being investigated. Hannah Roberts

Wichita State women’s basketball assistant coach Kirk Crawford will take over head coaching duties for Wichita State’s Friday home game against Bradley and Sunday game against Illinois State, athletic director Darron Boatright announced Thursday.

Boatright learned information involving the program and head coach Jody Adams-Birch on Thursday.

“In the best interests of the women’s basketball program, its student-athletes and WSU, I have asked Kirk Crawford to handle head coach duties this weekend,” Boatright said in a statement. “I am carefully reviewing information recently received about the women’s basketball program before I will make any long term decisions regarding the program’s leadership.”

Crawford, who is in his fourth season at Wichita State, is responsible for recruiting, player development and defense.

Boatright and WSU officials had no further comment.