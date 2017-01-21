Wichita State's independent, student-run news source

Morris has record-breaking game; Shockers blow out Indiana State

Aliyah Funschelle, Reporter • January 21, 2017Leave a Comment

Wichita State center Shaquille Morris draws a foul from a Indiana defender in the first half at Koch Arena. (Jan. 21, 2017)

Wichita State center Shaquille Morris draws a foul from a Indiana defender in the first half at Koch Arena. (Jan. 21, 2017)

Junior Shaquille Morris came not only to defend, but also to break his own career records.

Morris, who was Wichita State’s leading scorer for the second game in a row, picked up a career best with 24 points and eight rebounds, with an additional career-high of four assists. He came close to reaching a second double-double since complications with his knee limited him earlier in the season.

“I feel healthier, the knee is feeling better and my body is feeling good, I’m not getting tired,” Morris said. “But for the most part it’s my teammates and coach Marshall is calling great plays. That’s the formula.”

Morris improved his previous career high of 17 points he had a game before at Evansville.

“We all get so excited when [Morris] does good things on the court because we know how good he is. We just wait for him to use it every game, and when he does it’s always a good outcome,” sophomore Markis McDuffie said.  “When he does great things like that and we all build off of it; we build off each other.”

WSU picked up their eleventh straight win at Charles Koch Arena in a 84-58 blowout over Indiana State.

“To beat a team like Indiana state in this fashion we obviously have things going right our way today,” head coach Gregg Marshall said. “A lot of the guys were really efficient in their minutes.”

The Shockers turned their winning streak over Indiana State to double digits against the 1-7 MVC Sycamores with a 26 point win.

“There’s a healthy fear. You can lose the game if you don’t come out and perform,” Marshall said.

The Shockers ended with 44 percent from the paint and went 6-19 from the three point line. The Sycamores finished going 33 percent for field goals and hit 5-23 on threes.

Austin Reaves picked up two early threes and turned around for a steal and a slam dunk right after, leaving the crowd in awe.

Reaves improved his MVC-leading 53.7 three-point shooting percentage with 2-3 shooting from deep. He went for 11 points and was one of three players to break double figures.

Despite missing seven of eight straight shots, WSU led by 15 at the half. The seven missed shots brought WSU’s shooting percentage down to 44.4 percent at the end of the first half.

McDuffie reached 500 career points, making him only the second active MVC underclassman to reach 500. McDuffie finished as the second leading scorer with 16 and had four rebounds and three assists.

The Shockers are now 7-1 in the Missouri Valley Conference and will next face Southern Illinois.

