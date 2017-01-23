The Last Show: After 51 years at WSU, art professor in final biennial show

Professor Larry Schwarm talks to his subject Larry K. during opening night at the Ulrich Museum of Art on Saturday. Jessica Green Jessica Green Professor Larry Schwarm talks to his subject Larry K. during opening night at the Ulrich Museum of Art on Saturday. Advertisement

After 51 years at Wichita State, Mary Sue Foster, a professor of art education, will be showing her art at the university for the last time in the Ulrich Museum of Art.

Every two years, the faculty of the School of Art, Design and Creative Industries is able to participate in the faculty biennial show, which is open the entire spring semester.

Foster, who works predominantly in texiles, will be one of 24 faculty members with her work on display. She said her pieces for the exhibit were created using a weaving loom and a black loom.

“It probably takes about an hour to do one and a half inches of weaving.”

Unlike some artists, Foster does not participate in many shows, so the biennial is a rare occasion for her.

“If you participate in a lot of national and worldwide shows, people want to buy your art,” Foster said. “And I don’t want to sell it.

“I like to look at my work too much to want to get rid of it.”

Kate Van Steenhuyse, an adjunct painting instructor, said the show is important to art faculty members to show their skills to their students.

