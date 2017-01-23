Wichita State's independent, student-run news source

Campbell: Dropkick Murphy’s release new album before tour

Marissa Campbell, Reporter • January 23, 2017Leave a Comment

Al Barr from Dropkick Murphys at Nova Rock 2014

Alfred Nitsch

Alfred Nitsch

Al Barr from Dropkick Murphys at Nova Rock 2014

Advertisement

Hang on for a minute...we're trying to find some more stories you might like.


Email This Story






“11 Short Stories of Pain & Glory” by Dropkick Murphys

Released: Jan. 6

Genre: Rock

Rating: A

Boston’s Dropkick Murphys are known for their fast-paced, Irish rock that features not only your classic rock instruments, but pipes and bagpipes as well. Known for their hit “I’m Shipping Up to Boston,” the Murphys are proud supporters of the fighting Irish. On their latest album, the Murphys stay true to their sound, starting off the album with the instrumental song “The Lonesome Boatman” which features bagpipes and gets listeners hyped for the rest of the album. The Murphys are a little unusual, though, as they are a blue-collar band as they originally were all workers for Samuel Adams and would only tour for three months of the year until they all began to dedicate their time to the band. “First Class Loser” features Ken Casey’s unusual, but extremely Irish sounding vocals that show off his raspy-yelps. The band does a phenomenal job of keeping up with their Irish roots as they have their vocals and instrumentals down to a science in order to create the authentic sound, like in “4-15-13.”

 

“ReAniMate 3.0: The CoVeRs eP” by Halestorm

Released: Jan. 20

Genre: Rock

Rating: B+

Most bands do a cover song at some point in the career, but very few put out an entire six-song EP dedicated to just that. From White Snake, Sophie B. Hawkins, Joan Jett, Twenty One Pilots, Soundgarden and Metallica, Halestorm cover a wide variety of rock bands from the 80s to present day. “Heathens” –a cover of Twenty One Pilots – does not stick to the same electronic sounds that the original band used, but instead features their own instrumentals and heavy bass-lines as well as lead singer Elizabeth Hale’s screams. Although “Heathens” may not have been the best suite for the band, as they didn’t really live up to TOP, it was at least experimental and interesting. As for “Ride the Lightning,” though, the Metallica cover was a perfect fit as Hale was able to match James Hetfield’s vocals and the band was able to live up to the explosive guitar solo. The Joan Jett cover of  “I Hate Myself for Loving You” is icing on the cake as you feel like you’ve been taken back to the 80s and Hale’s raspy vocals reminisce on how rad Jett was and still is. The cover album was a unique concept for the band that will allow listeners to broaden their horizons.

Leave a Comment

If you want a picture to show with your comment, go get a gravatar.




Other stories filed under Entertainment

‘Grab ‘em by the percussion’
‘Grab ‘em by the percussion’
Ramey brings greatness to his students

Two men step out from behind a curtain to face their audience in Miller Concert Hall Sunday. Without bowing, one man takes his place at a piano and th...

Review: Affleck leads fulfilling action ride in “The Accountant”
Review: Affleck leads fulfilling action ride in “The Accountant”
The plains have eyes: Zombie paintball attraction hits Augusta
The plains have eyes: Zombie paintball attraction hits Augusta
Documentary succeeds with powerful storytelling
Documentary succeeds with powerful storytelling

Other stories filed under Lifestyle

Passion and persistence—one student’s road to working in the NFL
Passion and persistence—one student’s road to working in the NFL
The Last Show: After 51 years at WSU, art professor in final biennial show
The Last Show: After 51 years at WSU, art professor in final biennial show
From Maryland to the Midwest
From Maryland to the Midwest
Beach: ‘Moana’ fun animated film for all ages
Beach: ‘Moana’ fun animated film for all ages
Spektrum Muzik offers something for all music lovers

Stepping into Spektrum Muzik for the first time is like taking a step back through time to the 1970s.  The first thing seen when entering the stor...

  • Campbell: Dropkick Murphy’s release new album before tour

    Arts & Culture

    The Last Show: After 51 years at WSU, art professor in final biennial show

  • Campbell: Dropkick Murphy’s release new album before tour

    Columns

    Campbell: Women’s rights are human rights

  • Campbell: Dropkick Murphy’s release new album before tour

    Campus

    From Maryland to the Midwest

  • Campbell: Dropkick Murphy’s release new album before tour

    Shop Local Guide

    ‘Skeletons’ provides oddities for ICT

  • Campbell: Dropkick Murphy’s release new album before tour

    Columns

    Metallica releases first album in nearly a decade; new Sixx:A.M. drags

  • Campbell: Dropkick Murphy’s release new album before tour

    Campus

    Teri Hall named new Vice President of Student Affairs

  • Campbell: Dropkick Murphy’s release new album before tour

    Campus

    Heskett Center brings Australian fitness program to campus

  • Campbell: Dropkick Murphy’s release new album before tour

    Campus

    Heskett Center creates iThrive scholarship competition

  • Campbell: Dropkick Murphy’s release new album before tour

    Columns

    Campbell: A7X releases surprise album

  • Campbell: Dropkick Murphy’s release new album before tour

    Arts & Culture

    Project Run-a-Way runs its way onto campus