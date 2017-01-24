Morris named MVC player of the week

Junior center Shaq Morris (24) finishes a slam dunk in the first half Wednesday night at Charles Koch Arena. Shaq finished the night with 13 points. (Jan. 4, 2017) Manny De Los Santos Manny De Los Santos Junior center Shaq Morris (24) finishes a slam dunk in the first half Wednesday night at Charles Koch Arena. Shaq finished the night with 13 points. (Jan. 4, 2017) Advertisement

Hang on for a minute...we're trying to find some more stories you might like.

Close

Email This Story









Send Email Cancel

After a personal record-breaking game and being the leading scorer for back to back games, it was only a matter of time junior center Shaquille Morris was named the Missouri Valley Conference’s player of the week.

“[Morris] has made great progress. This is the guy that if he plays this way, it’s going to give us a great chance, no matter who we play or where we are,” head coach Gregg Marshall said. “He’s playing at a high level the last couple of games.”

Morris picked up a career best of 24 points and four assists in the Indiana State win, and led the scoreboards with 17 points in their previous win over Evansville.

Morris came off of an injury which caused him to not suit up earlier this season, but is back in the full swing of things.

“There’s not too much to it. I do feel better, healthier, [my] knee’s feeling good, body feeling good,” Morris said “But for the most part, it’s my teammates. I’m not the point guard bringing it up every time. Coach Marshall is calling great plays, and that’s pretty much the formula.”

In the Indiana State game, when Morris subbed out for the final time, the crowd gave him a standing ovation.

“I just love all the fans here. Every time I come off the bench or start, no matter what, they just give me a huge roar of applause,” Morris said. “I just try to play my game, play our game and try to give the fans what they want.”

The Shockers are up against Southern Illinois on Jan. 24 and Bradley the following Sunday.

“He’s going to have to do that now against some of the top post players in the league coming up. That’s when the rubber meets the road. We will see how he does. I like his mindset now,” Marshall said.