Astronaut Eileen Collins to speak at WSU

The first woman to pilot and command an American Spacecraft will speak at WSU in March, according to a news release.

Astronaut Colonel Eileen Collins will present “Leadership Lessons from Apollo to Discovery” at 6:30 p.m. Wednesday, March 8, in the CAC Theater, detailing her more than 20-year career as a test pilot, astronaut and space flight commander, the release says.

Collins was named an astronaut by NASA in 1990. She became the first female pilot on a space shuttle with the Discovery flight in 1995 and ended her career with Discovery’s “Return to Flight.” She logged 872 hours in space.

Tickets will be available beginning at 6 p.m. at the door of the CAC Theater. Admission for WSU students with ID is free.