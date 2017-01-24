Original Pizza Hut building being turned into museum

Courtesy - WSU Advertisement

Hang on for a minute...we're trying to find some more stories you might like.

Close

Email This Story









Send Email Cancel

The original Pizza Hut building at Wichita State will be moved to the Innovation Campus and turned into a museum of the pizza chain’s history, according to a new release.

A $1.2 million campaign, started by the WSU Foundation, plans to move the 500-square-foot building from its location north of the Newman Center to south of the Marcus Welcome Center, the release says. About $700,000 of the funds will be for relocation and renovation, with the other $500,000 being used for a student curator program. More than half of the $1.2 million has been raised.

Pizza Hut was founded in 1958 by brothers Frank and Dan Carney, students at what was then the University of Wichita. Dan Carney will donate portions of his collection of Pizza Hut artifacts to the museum, the release says.

The museum is expected to open in late 2017.