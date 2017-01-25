Wichita State's independent, student-run news source

Marmoset found unresponsive, taken to veterinarian

Andrew Linnabary, Managing Editor • January 25, 2017Leave a Comment

Beba the marmoset sits on her owner Mohamad Mansour's shoulder. The Arabic verson of Beba's name means my love.

Hannah Roberts

Hannah Roberts

Beba the marmoset sits on her owner Mohamad Mansour's shoulder. The Arabic verson of Beba's name means my love.

Advertisement

Hang on for a minute...we're trying to find some more stories you might like.


Email This Story






Update: University spokesman Joe Kleinsasser has confirmed a student’s marmoset monkey is dead.

A marmoset monkey — wearing a pink diaper — that escaped from its owner has been found on campus, a university spokesman said Wednesday morning.

Beba the monkey, the pet of WSU student Muhamad Mansour, escaped from Monsieur’s vehicle late Tuesday afternoon, university director of news and media relations Joe Kleinsasser said. It ended up on the shoulder of a woman walking to last night’s men’s basketball game.

A police officer saw the woman and the monkey and approached her, prompting the monkey to run away.

The officer tracked down the monkey’s owner, Mansour, and they found the monkey.

Mansour keeps the monkey in his car when he has things to do, and uses a harness to make sure the monkey doesn’t slip away.

But this time Mansour didn’t have a harness — and it escaped, Kleinsasser said. It had been missing since 5:45 Tuesday evening.

It was found unresponsive this morning outside Eck Stadium and was taken inside to warm up.

It has been taken a veterinarian to be treated, Kleinsasser said. At this time it is unknown whether the marmoset is alive.

“It’s unusual, to say the least,” Kleinsasser said. “In my 30-plus years it’s the first time I’ve heard of something like this. By all accounts it was friendly, tame and well behaved.

“If nothing else, let this be a lesson for the future.”

The university’s policies and procedures manual chapter 11.23 on animals on campus says “all domestic animals must be leashed and or under the personal control of the owner at all times” and “are not to be left unattended.”

The full animal policy can be read here: http://webs.wichita.edu/inaudit/ch11_23.htm

Leave a Comment

If you want a picture to show with your comment, go get a gravatar.




Other stories filed under Campus

How Brownback’s higher education budgets affect Wichita State
How Brownback’s higher education budgets affect Wichita State
Original Pizza Hut building being turned into museum
Original Pizza Hut building being turned into museum
Astronaut Eileen Collins to speak at WSU
Astronaut Eileen Collins to speak at WSU
As funding deadline approaches, a look at last year’s cuts
As funding deadline approaches, a look at last year’s cuts
Passion and persistence—one student’s road to working in the NFL
Passion and persistence—one student’s road to working in the NFL

Other stories filed under News

How Brownback’s higher education budgets affect Wichita State
How Brownback’s higher education budgets affect Wichita State
Original Pizza Hut building being turned into museum
Original Pizza Hut building being turned into museum
Astronaut Eileen Collins to speak at WSU
Astronaut Eileen Collins to speak at WSU
‘This is what democracy looks like’
‘This is what democracy looks like’
As funding deadline approaches, a look at last year’s cuts
As funding deadline approaches, a look at last year’s cuts
  • Marmoset found unresponsive, taken to veterinarian

    Campus

    Original Pizza Hut building being turned into museum

  • Marmoset found unresponsive, taken to veterinarian

    Campus

    Astronaut Eileen Collins to speak at WSU

  • Marmoset found unresponsive, taken to veterinarian

    Local

    WSU/WATC affiliation proposal moves forward to Kansas Legislature

  • Marmoset found unresponsive, taken to veterinarian

    Campus

    Starbucks building brewing

  • Marmoset found unresponsive, taken to veterinarian

    Campus

    Results of WSU climate survey released

  • Marmoset found unresponsive, taken to veterinarian

    Columns

    Linnabary: ‘Starboy’ paints The Weeknd as just another ball of gas

  • Marmoset found unresponsive, taken to veterinarian

    Campus

    Shepard: Election has ‘incited a notion of fear’; ‘We need to act’

  • Marmoset found unresponsive, taken to veterinarian

    Columns

    Linnabary: Thank Tribe for their service; they’ve got it this year

  • Marmoset found unresponsive, taken to veterinarian

    Basketball Guide

    The Shaq attack: Morris brings unique personality

  • Marmoset found unresponsive, taken to veterinarian

    Columns

    Linnabary: For the sake of our nation, Trump deserves a chance