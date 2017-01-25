Marmoset found unresponsive, taken to veterinarian

Beba the marmoset sits on her owner Mohamad Mansour's shoulder. The Arabic verson of Beba's name means my love.

Update: University spokesman Joe Kleinsasser has confirmed a student’s marmoset monkey is dead.

A marmoset monkey — wearing a pink diaper — that escaped from its owner has been found on campus, a university spokesman said Wednesday morning.

Beba the monkey, the pet of WSU student Muhamad Mansour, escaped from Monsieur’s vehicle late Tuesday afternoon, university director of news and media relations Joe Kleinsasser said. It ended up on the shoulder of a woman walking to last night’s men’s basketball game.

A police officer saw the woman and the monkey and approached her, prompting the monkey to run away.

The officer tracked down the monkey’s owner, Mansour, and they found the monkey.

Mansour keeps the monkey in his car when he has things to do, and uses a harness to make sure the monkey doesn’t slip away.

But this time Mansour didn’t have a harness — and it escaped, Kleinsasser said. It had been missing since 5:45 Tuesday evening.

It was found unresponsive this morning outside Eck Stadium and was taken inside to warm up.

It has been taken a veterinarian to be treated, Kleinsasser said. At this time it is unknown whether the marmoset is alive.

“It’s unusual, to say the least,” Kleinsasser said. “In my 30-plus years it’s the first time I’ve heard of something like this. By all accounts it was friendly, tame and well behaved.

“If nothing else, let this be a lesson for the future.”

The university’s policies and procedures manual chapter 11.23 on animals on campus says “all domestic animals must be leashed and or under the personal control of the owner at all times” and “are not to be left unattended.”

The full animal policy can be read here: http://webs.wichita.edu/inaudit/ch11_23.htm