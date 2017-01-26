Wichita State's independent, student-run news source

Homecoming 2017 begins Monday

TJ Rigg, Reporter • January 26, 2017Leave a Comment

Wichita State’s 2017 homecoming starts Monday with Shockers Got Talent at 6:30 p.m. in the Campus Activities Center Theater.

The university is hosting events each day as part of Homecoming Celebrations.

Students may vote for Homecoming royalty once a day beginning Monday on their myWSU account or at voting tables in the Rhatigan Student Center with their Shocker ID. Voting tables will be open from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. Students can cast a second vote on Friday evening at the Food Truck Rally.

Events scheduled for Homecoming week include:

Networking Night, 6 p.m. Tuesday at KMUW. Network with WSU alumni and business professionals of Wichita.

Shocker Basketball Watch Party with Alumni, 6 p.m. Wednesday at Blarney Stone Pub. Cheer on the men’s basketball team with Wu and the Cheer Squad.

Hypnotist Daniel James, 7 p.m. Thursday in the CAC Theater. Free to WSU students with Shocker ID, $3 for faculty/staff, $5 general admission and $1 for children 12 and under. Doors open at 6:15 p.m.

Food Truck Rally and Clothes Drive, 5:30 p.m. Friday at the Food Truck Plaza. Grab a bite and bring some of your unworn clothes to donate to a local charity.

Pep Rally and Game Day, 4:50 p.m. at Marshallville. Pregame pep rally with the men’s basketball team and Student Body President Joseph Shepard.

For more information, log on to wichita.edu/homecoming.

