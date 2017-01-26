Letter to the Editor: Paige Hungate

What’s changed, you ask?

“Whether you’re liberal/conservative, religious/atheist, white/black, etc: please know I respect you and value your opinion. Let’s dialogue!” I posted this tweet on Saturday, Jan. 21, at 9:50pm, and it garnered far more negativity than I had ever anticipated. What prompted this?

Why would someone be upset about a positive message like this?

Where is criticism coming from? Perhaps it stems from personal frustrations instead of from its substance.

I wrote to The Sunflower in September 2016 expressing that disagreement is good. Indeed, it creates the most inclusive, all-encompassing outcome.

Difference is what makes us unique and makes us positive contributors to our society’s common good. I will repeat a statement here that was written in my September letter to the editor: “Avoid actively persecuting and vilifying those who may not have similar thoughts as you and actually begin working with them.”

So, what has changed, you ask? Nothing. The answer is nothing. Furthermore, I have never been against the honest and open discourse between varying ways of thinking.

If negative replies are sprung up after reading this letter, then perhaps the issue is no longer on me, but rather an indication of another’s unwillingness to work with those who do not align with their personal philosophy.

No one should be accusatory to anyone for actions that they take on themselves. I’d love for this combative atmosphere to end and for the association to be one that focuses on students, not on divisiveness. Whatever your stance, feel free to direct any concerns, comments, queries to me via Facebook message, Twitter direct message at @pehungate, or personal email at [email protected]

I will not sit by and watch as students continually get silenced. I will not allow for viewpoints to become nullified and ignored due to their content. I will stand firm.

I will respect and value you. And I will represent you.

Now, THAT is progress.