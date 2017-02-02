Nathan E. Davis

1993-2017

Advertisement

Hang on for a minute...we're trying to find some more stories you might like.

Close

Email This Story









Send Email Cancel

Nathan E. Davis, 23, died over the weekend in his apartment near Wichita State University.

Davis was born Dec. 22, 1993. He lived in Lawrence, Kansas, before moving to Wichita for college.

Davis studied psychology at Wichita State. He had intentions to switch to a communications major.

He started work at The Sunflower as a reporter in August. Davis reported on campus issues and politics.

Davis additionally picked up work as a cook at Shocker Grill and Lanes in the Rhatigan Student Center in the fall of 2016.

Davis will be remembered as a friend of his colleagues at The Sunflower. His character gave us lots of laughs and loads of memories.

The Sunflower Staff remembers Nathan Davis.

— Evan Pflugradt

— Andrew Linnabary

— Chance Swaim

— Jenna Farhat