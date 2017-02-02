Wichita State's independent, student-run news source

‘Chuck D.’

The Sunflower's staff says goodbye to a great friend and colleague.

Chance Swaim, News EditorFebruary 2, 2017Leave a Comment

Chuck D,

I’ve been seeing you all over campus this week, man, and one of these times you should stop and talk — have a smoke.

One of the last times we spoke, we talked about how time flies in the newsroom without any windows.

I remember you came to production one night after you got off work at your other job. We walked to your house to get your car and you gave me a ride to my truck.

“I feel like a goddamn monkey in this uniform, man,” you said on the walk there. I didn’t get it at first, because your work clothes were pretty informal and you had on a jacket.

“I feel that,” I said. “Work uniforms suck.” I still didn’t get it.

You always gave people the benefit of the doubt. You saw the human being in every person. Like it was your job.

I’m not a religious person. But it must be a big relief to finally take off that uniform.

I’ll see you around, man. It’s funny how time flies.

