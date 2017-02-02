‘His soul was sunshine’

The Sunflower's staff says goodbye to a great friend and colleague.

Advertisement

Hang on for a minute...we're trying to find some more stories you might like.

Close

Email This Story









Send Email Cancel

Nathan was one of the first friends I made in college and working at The Sunflower.

I worked on stories with him on several occasions and found myself learning from him time and time again.

I admired the way he could walk up to someone and talk to them like he had known them for years.

He could touch the pulse on someone’s life and pull a beautiful story out of them within minutes of introducing himself.

His love for people and life was enviable, and apparent in everything he did. His soul was sunshine and anyone who met him felt it.

You only meet one Nathan in a lifetime, and I’ll miss him forever.