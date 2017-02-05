Wichita State's independent, student-run news source

Shockers run away with Herm Wilson Invitational

Tanner ShirkFebruary 5, 2017Leave a Comment

Cody Scheck runs the 4 by 400 meter relay Saturday evening in the Heskett Center. Wichita State placed second in the race by less than a second.

Hannah Roberts

Hannah Roberts

Cody Scheck runs the 4 by 400 meter relay Saturday evening in the Heskett Center. Wichita State placed second in the race by less than a second.

Advertisement

Hang on for a minute...we're trying to find some more stories you might like.


Email This Story






It was a record-setting weekend for Wichita State University’s track and field teams as they won the 2017 Herm Wilson Invitational held Friday and Saturday in the Heskett Center.

The Shockers put up stellar performances all around, highlighted by accomplishments from Kelsey Slawson, Rebekah Topham, Joe Harter, Zach Loesch, Cody Sheck, Nikki Larch-Miller, Taylor Larch-Miller, Natalie Halfman, and Martiesha Caines in their respective events.

Topham’s blistering mile run of 4:46.19 broke the Heskett Center and Herm Wilson Invitational records.

Slawson also put her name in the record books. Her winning throw of 49 feet 10 inches in the shot put set a Wichita State record.

Overall, the men’s team finished with a total of 175 points. UMKC followed with 136 points, then Oral Roberts University with 75 points. North Texas rounded out the competition with 60 points.

On the women’s side, the Shockers finished with 206 points. Once again, UMKC finished second. Oral Roberts and North Texas finished third and fourth, respectively.

The Shockers next competition will be on February 10th and 11th, when they travel to Pittsburgh State University for the Indoor Gorilla Classic.

 

Kelsey Slawson throws shotput. Slawson won the event and set a Wichita State record with a throw of 49’9.75″.

For more, refer to the gallery:

http://thesunflower.com/13809/sports/photos-shockers-track-and-field-leave-competition-in-the-dust-at-herm-wilson-invitational/

Leave a Comment

If you want a picture to show with your comment, go get a gravatar.




Other stories filed under Sports

PHOTOS: Shockers track and field leave competition in the dust at Herm Wilson Invitational
PHOTOS: Shockers track and field leave competition in the dust at Herm Wilson Invitational
Frankamp keeps improving, Shockers climb back into the top spot
Frankamp keeps improving, Shockers climb back into the top spot
PHOTOS: Wichita State plucks the Illinois State Redbirds
PHOTOS: Wichita State plucks the Illinois State Redbirds
Beach: Brady doesn’t get fifth title quite yet
Beach: Brady doesn’t get fifth title quite yet
‘Leader more than a follower’
‘Leader more than a follower’

Other stories filed under Track And Field

PHOTOS: Shockers track and field leave competition in the dust at Herm Wilson Invitational
PHOTOS: Shockers track and field leave competition in the dust at Herm Wilson Invitational
PHOTOS: Intrasquad indoor track and field meet
PHOTOS: Intrasquad indoor track and field meet
Young claims Gold in Rio

Deja Young is a Paralympic champion, claiming Gold in the T47 100-meter race in the Paralympics, Sunday afternoon. Young edged out competitors in stri...

Cross country surpasses school record at Chile Pepper Festival

Redshirt junior Brady Johnson broke Wichita State’s 8K school record over the weekend in the Chile Pepper Festival. Johnson’s time of 23:54...

Track team gives up selfies for a cause

Admit it: Most students make time in their day for a selfie now and then.It’s almost a subconscious thing that is as much a part of our society nowa...

  • Shockers run away with Herm Wilson Invitational

    Baseball

    ‘A humbling experience’: Former shocker enshrined in Kansas Baseball Hall of Fame

  • Shockers run away with Herm Wilson Invitational

    Men's Basketball

    Morris, Frankamp power Wichita State past Evansville

  • Shockers run away with Herm Wilson Invitational

    Galleries

    PHOTOS: Shockers track and field leave competition in the dust at Herm Wilson Invitational

  • Shockers run away with Herm Wilson Invitational

    Men's Basketball

    Frankamp keeps improving, Shockers climb back into the top spot

  • Shockers run away with Herm Wilson Invitational

    Galleries

    PHOTOS: Wichita State plucks the Illinois State Redbirds

  • Shockers run away with Herm Wilson Invitational

    Galleries

    PHOTOS: Twenty One Pilots play to sold-out crowd in Intrust Bank Arena

  • Shockers run away with Herm Wilson Invitational

    Columns

    Linnabary: Twenty One Pilots soar, but dude, where’s my guitar?

  • Shockers run away with Herm Wilson Invitational

    Columns

    ‘Most carefree dude on campus’

  • Shockers run away with Herm Wilson Invitational

    Columns

    ‘His soul was sunshine’

  • Shockers run away with Herm Wilson Invitational

    Columns

    ‘Chuck D.’