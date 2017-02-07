Wichita State's independent, student-run news source

Frankamp selected as MVC’s player of the week

Aliyah Funschelle, ReporterFebruary 6, 2017Leave a Comment

Wichita State guard Conner Frankamp (33) shoots a three pointer during the first half of the game against Illinois State Saturday night. Frankamp scored a total of 18 points throughout the game. (Feb. 4, 2017)

Selena Favela

Selena Favela

Wichita State guard Conner Frankamp (33) shoots a three pointer during the first half of the game against Illinois State Saturday night. Frankamp scored a total of 18 points throughout the game. (Feb. 4, 2017)

Advertisement

Hang on for a minute...we're trying to find some more stories you might like.


Email This Story






Breaking his career-high twice in one week was enough to tab Conner Frankamp with Missouri Valley player of the week honors.

Frankamp led Wichita State back into the top spot of the MVC with 18 points Saturday against the Redbirds.

His career-high was topped with 16 points Wednesday at Drake before bettering it yet again on Saturday.

“We know [Frankamp] can shoot the ball, and once he got going, he was being what we wanted him to be,” teammate Markis McDuffie said.

Frankamp averaged seven points a season ago.

“I just feel like I am playing with a lot of confidence,” Frankamp said. “I’m just taking the open shot when it’s there, and my teammates are doing a great job of finding me when I am open. A lot of the credit has to go to them.”

Additionally, Frankamp had a 7-1 assist-to-turnover ratio combined from the last two games.

“It’s something that we want from him,” teammate Shaq Morris said. “We know that he is capable of doing it at any time.”

Frankamp shot 8-13 on 3-pointers and 60 percent from the paint in the last two games.

 

 

Leave a Comment

If you want a picture to show with your comment, go get a gravatar.




Other stories filed under Men's Basketball

Beach: The Shockers have room to breathe
Beach: The Shockers have room to breathe
Frankamp keeps improving, Shockers climb back into the top spot
Frankamp keeps improving, Shockers climb back into the top spot
PHOTOS: Wichita State plucks the Illinois State Redbirds
PHOTOS: Wichita State plucks the Illinois State Redbirds
Shockers survive second half scare at Drake
Shockers survive second half scare at Drake
Shockers barely blow by Bradley
Shockers barely blow by Bradley

Other stories filed under Sports

Shirk: Patriots redefine Super Bowl LI
Shirk: Patriots redefine Super Bowl LI
Bears break Shockers’ five-game streak
Bears break Shockers’ five-game streak
Beach: The Shockers have room to breathe
Beach: The Shockers have room to breathe
PHOTOS: Shockers track and field leave competition in the dust at Herm Wilson Invitational
PHOTOS: Shockers track and field leave competition in the dust at Herm Wilson Invitational
Shockers run away with Herm Wilson Invitational
Shockers run away with Herm Wilson Invitational
  • Frankamp selected as MVC’s player of the week

    Arts & Culture

    Hypnotist ‘convinces’ audience of good show

  • Frankamp selected as MVC’s player of the week

    Men's Basketball

    Frankamp keeps improving, Shockers climb back into the top spot

  • Frankamp selected as MVC’s player of the week

    Men's Basketball

    Shockers survive second half scare at Drake

  • Frankamp selected as MVC’s player of the week

    Men's Basketball

    Shockers barely blow by Bradley

  • Frankamp selected as MVC’s player of the week

    Men's Basketball

    McDuffie leads with 20, Shockers empty bench with 42-point blowout

  • Frankamp selected as MVC’s player of the week

    Men's Basketball

    Morris named MVC player of the week

  • Frankamp selected as MVC’s player of the week

    Men's Basketball

    Morris has record-breaking game; Shockers blow out Indiana State

  • Frankamp selected as MVC’s player of the week

    Men's Basketball

    Shockers looking to grow from Illinois State loss

  • Frankamp selected as MVC’s player of the week

    Men's Basketball

    McDuffie’s hot start keeps Wichita State perfect in the Valley

  • Frankamp selected as MVC’s player of the week

    Men's Basketball

    Shamet’s threes; Nurger’s post production bring Shockers to 4-0 Valley start