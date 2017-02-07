Frankamp selected as MVC’s player of the week

Wichita State guard Conner Frankamp (33) shoots a three pointer during the first half of the game against Illinois State Saturday night. Frankamp scored a total of 18 points throughout the game. (Feb. 4, 2017)

Breaking his career-high twice in one week was enough to tab Conner Frankamp with Missouri Valley player of the week honors.

Frankamp led Wichita State back into the top spot of the MVC with 18 points Saturday against the Redbirds.

His career-high was topped with 16 points Wednesday at Drake before bettering it yet again on Saturday.

“We know [Frankamp] can shoot the ball, and once he got going, he was being what we wanted him to be,” teammate Markis McDuffie said.

Frankamp averaged seven points a season ago.

“I just feel like I am playing with a lot of confidence,” Frankamp said. “I’m just taking the open shot when it’s there, and my teammates are doing a great job of finding me when I am open. A lot of the credit has to go to them.”

Additionally, Frankamp had a 7-1 assist-to-turnover ratio combined from the last two games.

“It’s something that we want from him,” teammate Shaq Morris said. “We know that he is capable of doing it at any time.”

Frankamp shot 8-13 on 3-pointers and 60 percent from the paint in the last two games.