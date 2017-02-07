Wichita State's independent, student-run news source

Man struck girlfriend, booked on battery charge

Andrew Linnabary, Managing EditorFebruary 7, 2017Leave a Comment

Shocker Hall. Courtesy - WSU

Shocker Hall. Courtesy - WSU

Advertisement

Hang on for a minute...we're trying to find some more stories you might like.


Email This Story






A man was arrested and booked into jail for domestic battery Monday, according to the campus police blotter.

The report says the man, 24, was arguing with his girlfriend. The man struck his girlfriend and took her car keys, refusing to give them back.

The incident occurred at Shocker Hall around 12:30 p.m. Monday. It is unknown at this time whether the incident took place inside or outside the building.

The Sunflower will provide more details as they become available.

 

Leave a Comment

If you want a picture to show with your comment, go get a gravatar.




Other stories filed under Campus

Breaking the Silence
Breaking the Silence
Administration looks to Greek Life to solve retention issues
Administration looks to Greek Life to solve retention issues
Electronic Boogalo
Electronic Boogalo
ODI program coordinator takes on role as assistant director
ODI program coordinator takes on role as assistant director
Wichita State to begin new undergraduate research experience courtesy of National Science Foundation
Wichita State to begin new undergraduate research experience courtesy of National Science Foundation

Other stories filed under News

Breaking the Silence
Breaking the Silence
Administration looks to Greek Life to solve retention issues
Administration looks to Greek Life to solve retention issues
Electronic Boogalo
Electronic Boogalo
ODI program coordinator takes on role as assistant director
ODI program coordinator takes on role as assistant director
Wichita State to begin new undergraduate research experience courtesy of National Science Foundation
Wichita State to begin new undergraduate research experience courtesy of National Science Foundation
  • Man struck girlfriend, booked on battery charge

    Columns

    Linnabary: Twenty One Pilots soar, but dude, where’s my guitar?

  • Man struck girlfriend, booked on battery charge

    Columns

    ‘Most carefree dude on campus’

  • Man struck girlfriend, booked on battery charge

    Campus

    Soap dispensers dry in Elliott

  • Man struck girlfriend, booked on battery charge

    Campus

    Northeast Magnet student wins $48,000 Barton Scholarship

  • Man struck girlfriend, booked on battery charge

    Campus

    WSU joins NASA’s Advanced Composites Consortium

  • Man struck girlfriend, booked on battery charge

    Local

    Bardo releases statement on Trump immigration policy

  • Man struck girlfriend, booked on battery charge

    Campus

    Student’s persistence brings TEDx to WSU

  • Man struck girlfriend, booked on battery charge

    Columns

    Linnabary: Migos’ ‘Culture’ contributes little to namesake

  • Man struck girlfriend, booked on battery charge

    Campus

    Man sexually battered at Heskett Center

  • Man struck girlfriend, booked on battery charge

    Campus

    Dodge City, Leawood students win $60,000 Gore scholarship