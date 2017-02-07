Man struck girlfriend, booked on battery charge

A man was arrested and booked into jail for domestic battery Monday, according to the campus police blotter.

The report says the man, 24, was arguing with his girlfriend. The man struck his girlfriend and took her car keys, refusing to give them back.

The incident occurred at Shocker Hall around 12:30 p.m. Monday. It is unknown at this time whether the incident took place inside or outside the building.

The Sunflower will provide more details as they become available.