Nathan Davis memorial service to be held Sunday

Chance Swaim, News EditorFebruary 9, 2017Leave a Comment

Friends have arranged a memorial service for Nathan Davis on Sunday, Feb. 12, from 2 p.m. to 3 p.m. at Fairmount United Church of Christ. The church is located at 16th Street and Fairmount Street.

Davis, a rising-star reporter for The Sunflower, died in late January at his home in Fairmount Park.

The service will be interfaith and all of his friends are welcome. There is a Facebook group available to RSVP for the service.

Davis covered campus issues and politics for The Sunflower.

He lit up the newsroom with his charismatic wit, open mind and humility. He is dearly missed by the entire staff.

