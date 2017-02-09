Wichita State's independent, student-run news source

WSU granted accredidation

Sam Belsan, ReporterFebruary 9, 2017Leave a Comment

The Sunflower

The Sunflower

Advertisement

Hang on for a minute...we're trying to find some more stories you might like.


Email This Story






Wichita State has been accredited by the Higher Learning Commission since 1927 and is up for reaffirmation every 10 years. WSU was approved for continued accreditation again this month.

“Any university in the United States that receives federal financial aid, which is all universities and colleges, have to be accredited,” said Richard Muma, Senior Associate Vice President for Strategic Enrollment Management.

The commission examines five criteria areas including the mission of the university, the ethical and responsible conduct of the university, the quality, resources and support provided to students, the evaluation and improvement of the university’s efforts, and the resources and planning for institutional effectiveness, according to the HLC website.

Muma said preparations for the evaluation by the commission began four years ago and involved individuals from all colleges and divisions at WSU.

Wichita State President John Bardo said the continued accreditation is a positive factor for students, faculty and staff.

“Reaffirmation of the university’s accreditation demonstrates our commitment to a quality educational experience for our students,” Bardo said in a statement. “It’s also a verification that our vision, mission and core values are aligned with the actual direction of the university. None of the this would be possible without the support of all of our excellent faculty, staff and students.”

Muma said the commission did not make any recommendations for the university other than that WSU be reaffirmed.

“There was no recommendation for any follow-up or reevaluation between now and 2026-2027 when we’ll be visited again,” Muma said.

Leave a Comment

If you want a picture to show with your comment, go get a gravatar.




Other stories filed under Campus

Demonstrators demand answers on guns from leaders
Demonstrators demand answers on guns from leaders
Student leaders: administration never supported an interfaith prayer space
Student leaders: administration never supported an interfaith prayer space
Ulrich Museum to launch student volunteer board
Ulrich Museum to launch student volunteer board
Student spends semester interning for Michelle Obama’s office
Student spends semester interning for Michelle Obama’s office
Man struck girlfriend, booked on battery charge
Man struck girlfriend, booked on battery charge

Other stories filed under News

Nathan Davis memorial service to be held Sunday
Nathan Davis memorial service to be held Sunday
Demonstrators demand answers on guns from leaders
Demonstrators demand answers on guns from leaders
Alumnus hit by drunk driver speaks about resilience
Alumnus hit by drunk driver speaks about resilience
Student leaders: administration never supported an interfaith prayer space
Student leaders: administration never supported an interfaith prayer space
Ulrich Museum to launch student volunteer board
Ulrich Museum to launch student volunteer board
  • WSU granted accredidation

    Campus

    Administration looks to Greek Life to solve retention issues

  • WSU granted accredidation

    Features

    ‘Leader more than a follower’

  • WSU granted accredidation

    Campus

    ‘No Ban, No Wall’ rally unites students, faculty

  • WSU granted accredidation

    Men's Basketball

    Wichita ready to support high-profile basketball tournament

  • WSU granted accredidation

    Men's Basketball

    Shockers win second half, satisfy Gregg Marshall’s game plan

  • WSU granted accredidation

    Softball

    Softball begins season in Houston

  • WSU granted accredidation

    Men's Basketball

    Unselfish play key for fourth straight MVC title

  • WSU granted accredidation

    Columns

    Cameron: ‘I owe public educators my life’

  • WSU granted accredidation

    Columns

    Rigg: Law would restore teachers’ due process rights

  • WSU granted accredidation

    News

    Nathan Davis memorial service to be held Sunday