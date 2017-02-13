Wichita State's independent, student-run news source

The Sunflower

Bardo pledges support to immigrants

Jose Intriago-Suarez, ReporterFebruary 13, 20173 Comments

On Tuesday at the Marcus Welcome Center, Wichita State University President John Bardo and Emporia State President Michael Shonrock sign a dual-degree program, negotiated by the two universities.
On Tuesday at the Marcus Welcome Center, Wichita State University President John Bardo and Emporia State President Michael Shonrock sign a dual-degree program, negotiated by the two universities.

On Tuesday at the Marcus Welcome Center, Wichita State University President John Bardo and Emporia State President Michael Shonrock sign a dual-degree program, negotiated by the two universities.

On Tuesday at the Marcus Welcome Center, Wichita State University President John Bardo and Emporia State President Michael Shonrock sign a dual-degree program, negotiated by the two universities.

Advertisement

Hang on for a minute...we're trying to find some more stories you might like.


Email This Story






On Wednesday, President Bardo issued a statement in support of students who, as part of the DACA program, can study at American universities despite their immigration status. He also informed about adding his signature to a petition originated out of Pomona College in support of these students. The petition requests the extension of DACA and the opportunity to present a case for the program. This petition is already gaining steam with over 600 signees, including WSU, Harvard, the University of California system, and many others.

The first question in readers’ minds might be, what is DACA? Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals is an American policy started by the Obama administration in June 2012. It boils down to allowing certain undocumented immigrants – by special approval – to receive temporary work permits and deferral of deportation actions. It does not assure a path to legalization or citizenship. Per USCIS data, about 88 percent of those eligible who applied to DACA were approved.

The goal of this program was to offer an aid to those who were brought to this country as children; those who were brought up in this country’s culture and educated in its schools. The requirements to apply for this program include having arrived into this country before the age of 16; be in school, apply to a school or be a member – active or discharged – of the military, and, neither have been convicted of felonies or be a threat to national security.

The program itself was and continues to be debated across the aisle. Republicans oppose it, while Democrats point to data from USCIS to show the success of the program. In either case, this truly boils down to the human factor. Many of those who received the deferral were children who did not consciously break any law, and, furthermore, have lived most of their lives in this country and consider it their home. Which is why Dr. Bardo’s statement does much to quell students’ uncertainty.

In his statement, Dr. Bardo recounts part of his own family’s immigrant tale and assures the students who visited his office of his compromise to their cause. He also mentions the fear that surrounds many other communities: the LGBTQ community’s fear of the government rolling back on the civil rights gained in the last few years; foreign-born students who also fear constantly changing policy. An important first step in offering some semblance of certainty was the ruling by the 9th Circuit Federal Court stopping the ill-advised travel ban enacted through executive order. The news covered by outlets such as CNN may assure our foreign student community that their civil rights are being protected.

3 Comments

3 Responses to “Bardo pledges support to immigrants”

  1. GolfDad007 on February 13th, 2017 3:24 pm

    “The news covered by outlets such as CNN may assure our foreign student community that their civil rights are being protected.”

    CNN used to be a good source for news. Now it seems to be a platform for liberalism. Don’t take my word for it. Check out the website and see the bias and slant yourself.

    [Reply]

  2. Linda Matney on February 13th, 2017 5:15 pm

    Thank you!!

    [Reply]

  3. Chris suarez on February 13th, 2017 8:15 pm

    Great view on the program. Keep up the good Work. Congratulations

    [Reply]

If you want a picture to show with your comment, go get a gravatar.




Other stories filed under Campus

University releases details of student affairs VP contract
University releases details of student affairs VP contract
Cleaning is more than just a job
Cleaning is more than just a job
New landlords: Who runs The Flats at WSU
New landlords: Who runs The Flats at WSU
The Flats at WSU announces leasing options, students weigh in on prices
The Flats at WSU announces leasing options, students weigh in on prices
WSU granted accredidation
WSU granted accredidation

Other stories filed under News

University releases details of student affairs VP contract
University releases details of student affairs VP contract
Cleaning is more than just a job
Cleaning is more than just a job
New landlords: Who runs The Flats at WSU
New landlords: Who runs The Flats at WSU
State parties select nominees for 4th District special election
State parties select nominees for 4th District special election
The Flats at WSU announces leasing options, students weigh in on prices
The Flats at WSU announces leasing options, students weigh in on prices
Navigate Right
Navigate Left
  • Bardo pledges support to immigrants

    Columns

    Beach: ‘Lego Batman’ full of good laughs

  • Bardo pledges support to immigrants

    Columns

    Pflugradt: The rent is too damn high

  • Bardo pledges support to immigrants

    Campus

    University releases details of student affairs VP contract

  • Bardo pledges support to immigrants

    Campus

    Cleaning is more than just a job

  • Bardo pledges support to immigrants

    Entertainment

    ‘SNL’ political spin-off will add to saturated satirical culture

  • Bardo pledges support to immigrants

    Campus

    New landlords: Who runs The Flats at WSU

  • Bardo pledges support to immigrants

    News

    State parties select nominees for 4th District special election

  • Bardo pledges support to immigrants

    Men's Basketball

    Frankamp leads second half, Shockers roll through Loyola

  • Bardo pledges support to immigrants

    Men's Basketball

    Rematch with Kansas? ESPN thinks so.

  • Bardo pledges support to immigrants

    Galleries

    PHOTOS: Aces accept defeat from Shockers