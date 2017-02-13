Wichita State's independent, student-run news source

The Sunflower

University releases details of student affairs VP contract

Jenna Farhat, ReporterFebruary 13, 20171 Comment

Student Affairs Vice President Teri Hall talks with a reporter about her hopes and goals for the Student Affairs department.

Jessica Green

Student Affairs Vice President Teri Hall talks with a reporter about her hopes and goals for the Student Affairs department.

Advertisement

Hang on for a minute...we're trying to find some more stories you might like.


Email This Story






The university has released documents related to the employment contract of Teri Hall as vice president for Student Affairs.

The details of the contract state that Hall’s position is a 12-month administrative appointment, meaning the position is “subject to annual renewal.”

She is set to receive an initial annual salary of $169,000, subject to “yearly merit adjustments.”

In addition, up to $14,083 can be allocated to cover costs of moving to Wichita.

Hall’s salary is comparable to that of Wade Robinson’s starting salary of $165,000 when he was hired as vice president for Student Affairs in 2009.

When Eric Sexton took on the position in 2015, he earned a salary of $208,239, but he served in a dual role as vice president of student affairs and athletic director.

All vice presidents –– including the vice president for administration & finance, the vice president for research & technology transfer, and vice president for strategic communications –– serve directly under President John Bardo except for vice president for student affairs, who now reports to the Provost and Senior Vice President Tony Vizzini.

1 Comment

One Response to “University releases details of student affairs VP contract”

  1. Fez on February 14th, 2017 12:19 am

    How is this news? Isn’t this already public information. I don’t understand why time is being wasted when you can write about real stories….

    [Reply]

If you want a picture to show with your comment, go get a gravatar.




Other stories filed under Campus

Cleaning is more than just a job
Cleaning is more than just a job
New landlords: Who runs The Flats at WSU
New landlords: Who runs The Flats at WSU
Bardo pledges support to immigrants
Bardo pledges support to immigrants
The Flats at WSU announces leasing options, students weigh in on prices
The Flats at WSU announces leasing options, students weigh in on prices
WSU granted accredidation
WSU granted accredidation

Other stories filed under News

Cleaning is more than just a job
Cleaning is more than just a job
New landlords: Who runs The Flats at WSU
New landlords: Who runs The Flats at WSU
Bardo pledges support to immigrants
Bardo pledges support to immigrants
State parties select nominees for 4th District special election
State parties select nominees for 4th District special election
The Flats at WSU announces leasing options, students weigh in on prices
The Flats at WSU announces leasing options, students weigh in on prices
Navigate Right
Navigate Left
  • University releases details of student affairs VP contract

    Campus

    Demonstrators demand answers on guns from leaders

  • University releases details of student affairs VP contract

    News

    Alumnus hit by drunk driver speaks about resilience

  • University releases details of student affairs VP contract

    Columns

    ‘His soul was sunshine’

  • University releases details of student affairs VP contract

    Campus

    Lutheran Student Center adding coffee shop with ‘Mead’s Corner concept’

  • University releases details of student affairs VP contract

    Local

    ‘Everyone is welcome here’

  • University releases details of student affairs VP contract

    Campus

    Exemption could keep concealed handguns off campus

  • University releases details of student affairs VP contract

    Shop Local Guide

    Spice Merchant offers spices, coffee, teas from around the globe

  • University releases details of student affairs VP contract

    Campus

    University responds to sidewalk chalk drawings, racial slurs

  • University releases details of student affairs VP contract

    Campus

    Member of Trump’s transition team fields questions for students

  • University releases details of student affairs VP contract

    Basketball Guide

    The symphony of game night: Shocker Sound