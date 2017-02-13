University releases details of student affairs VP contract

Jessica Green Student Affairs Vice President Teri Hall talks with a reporter about her hopes and goals for the Student Affairs department. Advertisement

The university has released documents related to the employment contract of Teri Hall as vice president for Student Affairs.

The details of the contract state that Hall’s position is a 12-month administrative appointment, meaning the position is “subject to annual renewal.”

She is set to receive an initial annual salary of $169,000, subject to “yearly merit adjustments.”

In addition, up to $14,083 can be allocated to cover costs of moving to Wichita.

Hall’s salary is comparable to that of Wade Robinson’s starting salary of $165,000 when he was hired as vice president for Student Affairs in 2009.

When Eric Sexton took on the position in 2015, he earned a salary of $208,239, but he served in a dual role as vice president of student affairs and athletic director.

All vice presidents –– including the vice president for administration & finance, the vice president for research & technology transfer, and vice president for strategic communications –– serve directly under President John Bardo except for vice president for student affairs, who now reports to the Provost and Senior Vice President Tony Vizzini.