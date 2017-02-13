Beach: ‘Lego Batman’ full of good laughs

“The Lego Batman Movie” is a great way to escape the Valentine’s Day hype surrounding the dreadful “Fifty Shades” film series.

Why go see a poorly written Twilight fan fiction film when you can see two of the world’s greatest wonders, Legos and Batman, on the big screen?

Chris McKay directs “The Lego Batman Movie,” which takes place in the same universe as 2014’s “The Lego Movie,” a huge surprise hit. It takes Batman, the most well-known side character in that film, and gives him a story.

The plot centers around multiple themes. The Joker wants Batman to admit he needs him because he loves fighting him more than anyone else. Of course, Batman refuses to admit caring for the Joker, so this propels the plot further.

The other theme is family. Batman lacks a family, but learns about having people’s support.

There are quite a few pros in this film. The first is the brilliant writing. This is such a fun film for kids, adults, and film fans in general. The first half of the movie is joke after joke to the point of almost having to catch your breath from laughing.

The characters were also another big reason to love “Lego Batman.” Batman himself was interesting and comical. The joker, voiced by Zach Galifianakis, was clever and funny and all of his scenes were fun.

Michael Cera voices Robin. If there’s a character kids can get behind in the film, it’s definitely him.

The stop-motion animation is executed to perfection and utilizes Legos to create a beautiful looking Gotham City. The music adds a nice touch and there’s a brilliant scene where Batman takes the microphone and tries his hand at rapping.

There isn’t a dull moment. It has jokes for children and adults and a few scenes poking fun at Batman’s past on-screen adaptations and the DC Comics in general for the hardcore film and comic book fans.

It’s not a perfect movie, but the positives most definitely outweigh the flaws. The humor overstays its welcome at times in the first half.

“The Lego Batman Movie” is worth the price of admission to see the animation on the big screen. Please choose to go see this rather than “Fifty Shades Darker.” Go spend your Valentine’s Day with the Joker and Batman. You won’t regret it.

Final score: B+