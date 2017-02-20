Wichita State's independent, student-run news source

Recipients of $28,000 Wallace Scholarships announced

Andrew Linnabary, Managing EditorFebruary 20, 2017Leave a Comment

Wichita State's College of Engineering presented the Wallace Scholars with their awards in the Marcus Welcome Center Friday morning.
Wichita State University’s College of Engineering has named this year’s 11 Wallace Scholars.

Each of the 11 recipients will receive $28,000 to attend Wichita State for four years.

More than 40 students make up the Wallace Scholars community.

They “promote engineering, math, science and community service” within WSU and the Wichita community.

Selection for the Wallace Scholarship is based on recipients’ high school GPA, ACT score and performance at the annual Wallace Invitational for Scholarships in Engineering, held in November.

The scholarship has benefited more than 300 engineering majors at WSU since its start in 1976.

The 2017 Wallace Scholars are:

• Isaac Albert, Andale High School, mechanical engineering

• Samuel Forner, Blue Valley High School, mechanical engineering

• Cameron July, Blue Springs High School, Missouri, undecided engineering

• Kameron Koeber, Northeast Magnet High School, undecided engineering

• Spencer Lueckenotto, Raymore-Peculiar High School, Missouri, aerospace engineering

• Trent Madden, Andover High School, undecided engineering

• Zachary Murdock, Jefferson West High School, aerospace engineering

• Liana Savage, Wichita East High School, biomedical engineering

• Garrett Sims, Andover High School, biomedical engineering

• Brooke Taylor, Northeast Magnet High School, biomedical engineering

• William Valentine, Platte County High School, Missouri, aerospace engineering

 

