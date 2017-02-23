Beach: Margin of victory could help sway selection committee

The Wichita State Shockers average point differential in games this season is plus 18. That’s not only in victories, it’s all 29 games they have played.

Why is this relevant?

Fans and pundits alike are torn on where WSU currently stands in the eyes of the NCAA Tournament selection committee. ESPN’s Joe Lunardi currently slates the Shockers as a nine seed in the Midwest region.

An 8 seed sounds safe, but for a good while last season, Lunardi had the Shockers as a 7 seed safely in the tournament even when everyone else may have thought they were out.

To go along with that, that was a team that had victories over Tournament bound teams.

WSU’s best wins at the moment? Illinois State by 41.

Illinois State is on the ropes and their tournament hopes are hanging on by a thread according to Lunardi.

The Shockers next most valuable win is likely a road win against Colorado State, who currently leads the Mountain West Conference. Shocker fans should be praying CSU wins the Mountain West Tournament by the way.

So yes, a team that’s 25-4 should still be a little bit worried in terms of an at-large bid. However, they have one saving grace. Their winning margin, especially of late, has been astronomical.

In their current 10-game winning streak, the Shockers have played to an average winning margin of 23.2 points. That has included two big Saturday National TV games against the two next best teams in the Valley, a 41-point victory over ISU and and 29-point win over a surging UNI team.

Winning by this many points contributes to the unwritten piece of criteria used by the committee, the eye test. The eye test helped the Shockers last year, as did two players by the names of Rob Baker and Fred VanVleet.

Wasn’t it fitting that the two Shocker legends sat in on the broadcast during the beatdown of the latter of these two contests? Not to take away from their great years but this year’s team is different, it could be special.

They are averaging over 80 points per game, which has helped contribute to their high winning margin. Historically offensive teams are the ones that thrive in the tournament, so the committee can’t ignore the Shockers.

Gregg Marshall knows he doesn’t have the star factor on his roster that very well could have helped his team get into the tournament last season. He has not let his team take their foot off the pedal.

Marshall has made sure no matter what the score of the game is, he has not let his team stop from scoring on every possession during Valley play.

WSU has two more conference games: a home contest on Tuesday against Evansville before heading to Springfield, Missouri Saturday to round out the conference season against MIssouri State.

If the Shockers can manage to win both of these 15-20 points at least, they’ll be in good shape. They will have 27 wins and their lack of quality wins will matter less.

Midmajormadness.com wrote a column this past Saturday saying this could be WSU’s best team yet. Marshall has a glut of riches with the way his team can run up the score.

Led by the stellar guard play of Conner Frankamp and Landry Shamet of late, the Shockers remain the favorite to win the automatic bid in the Missouri Valley, but they should becoming less and less concerned with the way their playing.

The margin of victory matters and this should matter to the committee come selection Sunday.