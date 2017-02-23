Wichita State's independent, student-run news source

The Sunflower

SGA passes parking citation forgiveness quiz resolution

Matthew Kelly, ReporterFebruary 23, 2017Leave a Comment

The Student Government Association of Wichita State University discussed a proposal that would lower campaign budgets.
The Student Government Association of Wichita State University discussed a proposal that would lower campaign budgets.

The Student Government Association of Wichita State University discussed a proposal that would lower campaign budgets.

Evan Pflugradt

Evan Pflugradt

The Student Government Association of Wichita State University discussed a proposal that would lower campaign budgets.

Advertisement

Hang on for a minute...we're trying to find some more stories you might like.


Email This Story






Student Government Association unanimously passed a resolution Wednesday calling on the administration to adopt a policy of parking citation forgiveness for certain first-time offenders.

The resolution, which the University of Kansas has already adopted, advocates for a forgiveness quiz that minor offenders could take to review campus parking policies as an alternative to paying a fine.

Student Advocate Zane May, who drafted the resolution and presented it in front of SGA, said he felt compelled to respond to general exasperation in the student body.

“Students have been frustrated over receiving tickets for some of the new violations they hadn’t been aware of and going to the appeals committee but still having to pay the fine,” May said.

The student advocate said he sees a forgiveness quiz as a productive alternative to fining students for minor transgressions.

“Certain violations such as pulling through a spot to where your tag on the back isn’t visible to the license-reading technology can be a $30 fine,” May said. “It’s a minor violation and an honest mistake that people could fix by taking a quiz and educating themselves.”

Student Body President Joseph Shepard views the resolution as a step in the right direction, addressing what he sees as a persisting campus issue in parking.

“Since I’ve been here at Wichita State, the biggest complaint that Student Government has always received is about parking issues,” Shepard said. “Instead of charging students a fine for their first offense when they might well not know the policy, there’s no reason why we can’t educate them and move forward.”

The resolution characterizes such fines as a financial burden on students that could “affect academic performance and perception of the university.”

Parking violation fines currently range from $10 to $300.

“Where we are at the state level with higher education, we really need to do a better job helping students alleviate the stress of the financial burden,” Shepard said.

This is the second resolution regarding parking restrictions that has passed in as many SGA meetings, the first advocating for more parking options for students on the day of men’s basketball games.

Shepard is optimistic that the administration will be receptive to implementing such policies as the parking citation forgiveness quiz.

“I really believe that the administration is going to hear this concern, they’re going to see that the senate voted unanimously to approve it, and they’re going to work with the Student Government to implement the system and give students the opportunity to be educated about the parking rules,” Shepard said.

Leave a Comment

If you want a picture to show with your comment, go get a gravatar.




Other stories filed under News

Blaauw kilns finally on campus
Blaauw kilns finally on campus
Lack of transparency complicates parking appeals process
Lack of transparency complicates parking appeals process
Marketing department battles university hiring freeze
Marketing department battles university hiring freeze
Admissions teams with media resource center to create customized videos
Admissions teams with media resource center to create customized videos
Concealed carry group attempts to form in order to advocate, educate
Concealed carry group attempts to form in order to advocate, educate

Other stories filed under Student Government Association

SGA takes stand against Trump’s travel ban
SGA takes stand against Trump’s travel ban
SGA formally opposes Sedgwick County resolution
SGA formally opposes Sedgwick County resolution
Lawmakers consider halting concealed carry on college campuses
Lawmakers consider halting concealed carry on college campuses
As funding deadline approaches, a look at last year’s cuts
As funding deadline approaches, a look at last year’s cuts
SGA campaign spending cap proposed
SGA campaign spending cap proposed
Navigate Right
Navigate Left
  • SGA passes parking citation forgiveness quiz resolution

    Campus

    SGA passes resolution to increase students’ game day parking options

  • SGA passes parking citation forgiveness quiz resolution

    Baseball

    Kemnitz embraces next chapter of WSU legacy

  • SGA passes parking citation forgiveness quiz resolution

    Entertainment

    ‘SNL’ political spin-off will add to saturated satirical culture

  • SGA passes parking citation forgiveness quiz resolution

    News

    SGA takes stand against Trump’s travel ban

  • SGA passes parking citation forgiveness quiz resolution

    News

    Pompeo’s vacancy creates special election buzz

  • SGA passes parking citation forgiveness quiz resolution

    Campus

    SGA formally opposes Sedgwick County resolution

  • SGA passes parking citation forgiveness quiz resolution

    Local

    Brownback’s ambitious undergrad proposal will challenge state universities

  • SGA passes parking citation forgiveness quiz resolution

    Campus

    Passion and persistence—one student’s road to working in the NFL

  • SGA passes parking citation forgiveness quiz resolution

    News

    SGA campaign spending cap proposed

  • SGA passes parking citation forgiveness quiz resolution

    Columns

    How to ‘Unfriend’ fake news