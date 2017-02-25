Wichita State's independent, student-run news source

No. 35 Shockers cruise past South Alabama 4-0

Sam Belsan, ReporterFebruary 24, 2017Leave a Comment

Matt Crow

Matt Crow

The Wichita State women’s tennis team, ranked 35th nationally, broke their three-match losing streak on Friday beating South Alabama 4-0.

After losing to KU 2-5, Cornell 3-4 and Arkansas 0-4 all in the last week, the Shockers were looking for an opportunity to start a new winning streak.

The Shockers were strong from the start with the duos of freshman Fatima Bizhukova and junior Gabriela Porubin along with freshman Ting-Ya Hsu and senior Tanaporn Thongsing claiming the doubles-point.

Bizhukova and Porubin defeated Patricia Martins and Laura Valkova of South Alabama 6-0. The pair of Hsu and Thongsing finished off the doubles portion of play by winning 6-3 against Laura Matuskova and Alina Zolotareva.

The momentum created during doubles competition continued as the Shockers quickly claimed three singles points to end the meeting between the two schools.

Bizhukova was the first WSU player to finish her singles match. She defeated Matuskova 6-1, 6-1.

Giulia Guidetti, who had not finished her doubles match alongside Marta Bellucco because of the quick wins by her teammates, beat Alexandria Stiteler in two sets, 6-2, 6-2.

Porubin followed the example set by Bizhukova and Guidetti and sent South Alabama home after winning two sets against Monica Mitta, 6-4, 6-2.

Wichita State (5-4) heads to Lincoln, Nebraska to face the undefeated Huskers (10-0) on Sunday.

