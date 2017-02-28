Shamet, McDuffie land on All-Valley first team

Close Wichita State’s Landry Shamet (11) and Eric Hamilton (25) celebrate during the game against Illinois State in Koch Arena. (Feb. 4, 2017) Brian Hayes

Brian Hayes Wichita State’s Landry Shamet (11) and Eric Hamilton (25) celebrate during the game against Illinois State in Koch Arena. (Feb. 4, 2017)

Wichita State redshirt freshman Landry Shamet ranks high in class. The 6-4 guard from Kansas City, Mo. landed on the Missouri Valley Conference’s All-Valley first team.

Shamet is the first MVC freshman to earn All-Valley first team honors since Creighton’s Doug McDermott did it n 2011. He’s the first Shocker freshman to rank on the first team since Cleo Littleton (1951-51).

All-MVC First Team G Paris Lee, Illinois State G Landry Shamet, Wichita State F Markis McDuffie, Wichita State F Azile Johnson, Missouri State G Milton Doyle, Loyola

Shamet scored a career-high 23 points against Missouri State in WSU’s final regular-season game Saturday. Monday he swept the MVC’s final awards as both the newcomer of the week and player of the week.

In the Shockers’ final seven-game stretch, Shamet averaged more than 13 points and dished out 29 assists while committing just six turnovers. While running the point guard duties, the Shockers put up 44 assists at a 5.5-to-1 assist-to-turnover ratio in their final two games.

Shamet was also named to the All-Freshman and All-Newcomer teams. No Shocker freshman has been nominated higher than an honorable mention since Randy Burns in 2002.

Shocker forward Markis McDuffie, the Valley’s reigning freshman of the year, was also voted to the All-MVC team. Players were voted on by a panel of media, sports information directors and coaches. Voters were not permitted to vote for their own student-athletes.

WSU’s Conner Frankamp and Shaq Morris were named to the All-MVC third team. Junior Zach Brown was named to the All-Defensive team, while junior Darral Willis joined Shamet on the All-Newcomer team.

Player of the Year and Freshman of the Year are announced Tuesday afternoon. Coach of the Year is announced Thursday afternoon. The All-Bench and Most Improved teams are announced Wednesday afternoon.