Shamet named MVC Freshman of the Year

A Wichita State freshman wins MVC Freshman of the Year for the second straight season.

Close Wichita State’s Landry Shamet drives into the paint in the first half against Loyola. Shamet scored 11 points on Wednesday night. (Jan. 11, 2017) Brian Hayes

Landry Shamet joined a rare class of Missouri Valley elite.

Shamet, a redshirt freshman out of Kansas City, Mo., was named the Missouri Valley Freshman of the Year. Additionally, he was named to the All-MVC first-team — the first Shocker freshman since Cleo Littleton (1950-51), and the All-Newcomer team.

“I’m not saying I deserve it by any means,” Shamet said, “but I think my performances have been well, and I think I deserve a little recognition.

“I don’t know that me being a freshman has a whole lot to do with it. I think that if you’re a good player, regardless of your age, and you help your team win, then you deserve those awards.”

In the Shockers’ final seven-game stretch, Shamet averaged more than 13 points and dished out 29 assists while committing just six turnovers. While running the point guard duties, the Shockers put up 44 assists at a 5.5-to-1 assist-to-turnover ratio in their final two games.

“We knew we had the potential to do it,” head coach Gregg Marshall said. “I just didn’t know that it would come this early in his career.”

With Shamet, a Wichita State freshman has claimed the MVC Player of the Year award for back-to-back years. Forward Markis McDuffie, Shamet’s roommate, claimed the award last season.

“That’s what I expected,” McDuffie said of Shamet earning Freshman of the Year honors. “Nobody knew what he could do, but I knew for sure he would be All-MVC first-team, automatically. Freshman of the Year, too.

“It’s his time. He’s doing what he has to do.”

The NCAA granted Shamet an extra year of eligibility with a medical redshirt. Shamet played in three games before having surgery to resolve a stress fracture in his foot.

Saturday, Shamet scored a career-high 23 points against Missouri State in WSU’s final regular-season game Saturday. Monday he swept the MVC’s final awards as both the newcomer of the week and player of the week.

Shamet said he appreciates the recognition, but wished more recognition would be given to his teammates.

“With the depth we have, you could place three, four or five other guys on another team in the Valley and they could be on a first, second or third team,” he said. “Those are sacrifices they make and they deserve recognition for that, too.”

McDuffie joined Shamet on the All-MVC first team. Four other Shockers earned MVC honors, including Darral Willis, Shaq Morris, Zach Brown and Conner Frankamp.

Shamet, who switched from a two-guard to point guard duties mid-season, said he believes his confidence is growing.

“I feel really good at my first full go at a college season,” Shamet said. “I couldn’t be happier with it.”

Players were voted on by a panel of media, sports information directors and coaches. Voters were not permitted to vote for their own student-athletes. Most Improved teams and All-Bench teams will be announced Wednesday afternoon.