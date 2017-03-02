The madness begins: Shockers fight for automatic bid

Wichita State forward speaks to media after being named first team all-MVC.

Wichita State has won the Missouri Valley Conference tournament one time in St. Louis since 1991, falling short as a top-seed four times in the semi-finals.

The Shockers will have a chance to break the curse, seated in the second to top-seeded Illinois State.

WSU head coach Gregg Marshall believes his team doesn’t have to win all three games in St. Louis, saying that he believes his team will receive an at-large bid.

“I honestly don’t think we have to win,” he said, “I think we’re in.”

“But I think winning makes the week after the tournament, and before Selection Sunday, a lot less stressful,” Marshall said.

The Shockers will compete in the quarterfinals at 6 p.m. Friday, facing the winner of seven-seeded Bradley and 10-seeded Drake, who play Thursday night.

In Koch Arena, WSU defeated Bradley and Drake at home by an average margin of 29.5 points.

On the road, Bradley led WSU by five at halftime in Peoria, Illinois, and Drake led by six in Des Moines, Iowa, with 10:37 left to play. Second half rallies by the Shockers allowed WSU to pull away and sweep the season series with both teams.

“It’s all about us, not about any individual,” Shaq Morris, redshirt junior, said.

Should they win Friday, WSU would face Northern Iowa, the tournament’s previous two winners, or Missouri State in the semifinals on Saturday. The Shockers fell to UNI in last year’s semifinals. WSU has not advanced to Sunday’s championship since 2014.

Sophomore forward Markis McDuffie and freshman guard Landry Shamet head into the conference bearing All-MVC first-team honors.

Shamet was also named MVC Freshman of the Year, making him the first WSU player to receive both Freshman of the Year and All-MVC first team since Cleo Littleton in 1951.

“It’s a huge honor,” Shamet said. “There’s been a lot of really good players in this conference over the years and to be mentioned in the same group is really, really special.”

WSU has won 12 consecutive games, increased their overall field goal percentage to 48 percent and has held opponents’ shooting to 38.1 percent.

“I hope that we haven’t hit our peak,” Marshall said. “I know that we can play better. Hopefully we’re not done. This is just the start.’”