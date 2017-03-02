Baseball extends win streak to seven

Sophomore Connor Lungwitz winds up a pitch against the Mavericks. Shockers won the game against Omaha with a score of 8-0, making this their seventh consecutive win this season.

Sophomore Codi Heuer picked his first victory of the season in a game that saw WSU use ten pitchers.

“We’re just trying to get pitchers on the mound and get them ready for the road,” head coach Todd Butler said.

Heuer set the tone for the Shockers in the first inning, sending down the first three batters in order.

Sophomore Dayton Dugas put the Shockers on the board first when he scored on a passed ball throwing error by the Wolverines catcher, Nate Mallott. Junior Trey Vickers singled through the right side to bring home sophomore Greyson Jenista, giving WSU the early 2-0 lead.

The Wolverines threatened in the second inning with a leadoff double by Grant Suponchick. He advanced to third on a wild pitch, putting the Wolverines in excellent position to score.

Heuer, however, would not let that happen. He retired the next three batters to keep Omaha off the board.

“Heuer threw the ball well and kept it down,” Butler said. “Then we just ran a guy in each inning to get some work done.”

Sophomore Alec Bohm began the third inning by singling to center field, and he advanced to third when Omaha center fielder Andrew Hall couldn’t field it properly. Junior Sam Goodwin, in his first start of the season, singled home Bohm, and sophomore Jordan Boyer finished the scoring with a two-RBI double to give WSU a 5-0 lead.

Omaha and WSU exchanged scoreless halves for the next three innings before the Shockers struck again in the seventh with two more runs courtesy of Vickers and Jackson.

The Wolverines again threatened to score in the eighth inning.

Mark Ehresman and Adam Caniglia both singled off of sophomore Robby Evans to start the inning, but Evans induced a double play before being brought out in favor of junior Tyler Jones. Jones faced only one batter, inducing a weak line drive that was caught by sophomore Luke Ritter.

Sophomore Josh DeBacker continued the rout by singling in freshman Jacob Katzfey to up the lead to eight.

“It’s nice to be where we’re at [7-0], but now it’s time to head on the road and that’ll be fun,” Butler said.

The victory closes WSU’s season-opening homestand. The Shockers travel next to Louisiana to play Louisiana Tech for a three-game series beginning Friday.