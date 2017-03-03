Student senate hears requests for student fees
Wednesday night’s student senate meeting began with public forum featuring representatives from university programs and organizations seeking their share of the student fees budget.
Among those requesting the most are the following:
Rodney Miller, dean of the college of fine arts, said the college had requested $35,000 but the fee committee only recommended $20,000.
He said that with any less than the $35,000, the department would have to go back to charging for tickets to performances and plays.
A representative from the international office spoke about the study abroad program. The office requested $50,000 to fund scholarships for students looking to study abroad but only received a fee committee recommendation of $5,000.
