Student senate hears requests for student fees

Student body president Joseph Shepard addresses the crowd during the open forum portion of the student fees hearing. (Mar. 1, 2017)

Wednesday night’s student senate meeting began with public forum featuring representatives from university programs and organizations seeking their share of the student fees budget.

Among those requesting the most are the following:

Requested Student Fees Organization Amount Requested Rhatigan Student Center – $5,002,000 Heskett Center – $2,547,151 Student Health – $938,000 Student Involvement – $893,545 Rowing Team – $312,053 Student Government Association – $288,919 Child Development Center Assistant Teacher Program – $261,781 Educational Opportunity Fund – $245,135 Intercollegiate Athletic Association – $165,000 The Sunflower – $153,000

Rodney Miller, dean of the college of fine arts, said the college had requested $35,000 but the fee committee only recommended $20,000.

He said that with any less than the $35,000, the department would have to go back to charging for tickets to performances and plays.

A representative from the international office spoke about the study abroad program. The office requested $50,000 to fund scholarships for students looking to study abroad but only received a fee committee recommendation of $5,000.