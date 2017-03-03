Wichita State's independent, student-run news source

The Sunflower

Student senate hears requests for student fees

Jenna Farhat, ReporterMarch 3, 2017Leave a Comment

Student+body+president+Joseph+Shepard+addresses+the+crowd+during+the+open+forum+portion+of+the+student+fees+hearing.+%28Mar.+1%2C+2017%29
Student body president Joseph Shepard addresses the crowd during the open forum portion of the student fees hearing. (Mar. 1, 2017)

Student body president Joseph Shepard addresses the crowd during the open forum portion of the student fees hearing. (Mar. 1, 2017)

Brian Hayes

Brian Hayes

Student body president Joseph Shepard addresses the crowd during the open forum portion of the student fees hearing. (Mar. 1, 2017)

Advertisement

Hang on for a minute...we're trying to find some more stories you might like.


Email This Story






 

Wednesday night’s student senate meeting began with public forum featuring representatives from university programs and organizations seeking their share of the student fees budget.

Among those requesting the most are the following:

Requested Student Fees

Organization                                                                                         Amount Requested

Rhatigan Student Center –                                                                         $5,002,000

Heskett Center –                                                                                          $2,547,151

Student Health –                                                                                          $938,000

Student Involvement –                                                                               $893,545

Rowing Team –                                                                                            $312,053

Student Government Association –                                                         $288,919

Child Development Center Assistant Teacher Program –                  $261,781

Educational Opportunity Fund –                                                             $245,135

Intercollegiate Athletic Association –                                                     $165,000

The Sunflower –                                                                                          $153,000

Rodney Miller, dean of the college of fine arts, said the college had requested $35,000 but the fee committee only recommended $20,000.

He said that with any less than the $35,000, the department would have to go back to charging for tickets to performances and plays.

A representative from the international office spoke about the study abroad program. The office requested $50,000 to fund scholarships for students looking to study abroad but only received a fee committee recommendation of $5,000.

 

Leave a Comment

If you want a picture to show with your comment, go get a gravatar.




Other stories filed under Campus

‘Would you mind engaging us?’
‘Would you mind engaging us?’
Dyslexia difficulties don’t hinder UPD administrative sergeant
Dyslexia difficulties don’t hinder UPD administrative sergeant
Chemistry professor receives support from National Science Foundation
Chemistry professor receives support from National Science Foundation
UConn lecturer explains diversity
UConn lecturer explains diversity
‘Get out of the Kansas mindset’
‘Get out of the Kansas mindset’

Other stories filed under News

‘Would you mind engaging us?’
‘Would you mind engaging us?’
Dyslexia difficulties don’t hinder UPD administrative sergeant
Dyslexia difficulties don’t hinder UPD administrative sergeant
Chemistry professor receives support from National Science Foundation
Chemistry professor receives support from National Science Foundation
UConn lecturer explains diversity
UConn lecturer explains diversity
‘Get out of the Kansas mindset’
‘Get out of the Kansas mindset’
Navigate Right
Navigate Left
  • Student senate hears requests for student fees

    News

    SGA seeks credit for Bardo’s support of DACA students

  • Student senate hears requests for student fees

    Campus

    University releases details of student affairs VP contract

  • Student senate hears requests for student fees

    Campus

    Demonstrators demand answers on guns from leaders

  • Student senate hears requests for student fees

    News

    Alumnus hit by drunk driver speaks about resilience

  • Student senate hears requests for student fees

    Columns

    ‘His soul was sunshine’

  • Student senate hears requests for student fees

    Campus

    Lutheran Student Center adding coffee shop with ‘Mead’s Corner concept’

  • Student senate hears requests for student fees

    Local

    ‘Everyone is welcome here’

  • Student senate hears requests for student fees

    Campus

    Exemption could keep concealed handguns off campus

  • Student senate hears requests for student fees

    Shop Local Guide

    Spice Merchant offers spices, coffee, teas from around the globe

  • Student senate hears requests for student fees

    Campus

    University responds to sidewalk chalk drawings, racial slurs