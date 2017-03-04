Shockers say ‘Bye’ to Braves, ‘Hello’ to semifinals

Wichita State defeated Bradley by 26 points in the semifinals of the Missouri Valley tournament.

Gregg Marshall, eyes set on winning three games in three days, pulled his third unit off the bench with 12 minutes left in Friday’s game.

The Shockers, up as much as 33 points at one time, blew out Bradley in the quarterfinals of the Missouri Valley Conference tournament. The Braves season ended with a 26-point falter to the Shockers.

For WSU, the start of the game was too close for comfort after they hit just one shot in their first nine attempts.

Eight minutes into the first half everything changed for the Shockers.

Junior Rashard kelly put the Shockers ahead for the first time in the game with an and-one and an uncontested dunk. Kelly’s flush ignited a new momentum for the Shockers, and they never looked back.

In the final five minutes of the first half, the Shockers went on a 20-5 run.

Sophomore Markis McDuffie kept the tone set with a breakaway slam.

Darral Willis, Jr. led the Shockers in scoring with 17 points. He also had seven rebounds. Kelly also snagged seven rebounds and posted 14 points.

The winner of Northern Iowa and Missouri State will play WSU at 5 p.m. Saturday in the semifinals.