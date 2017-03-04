Wichita State's independent, student-run news source

The Sunflower

PHOTOS: Shockers beat Bradley Braves

Hannah Roberts, PhotographerMarch 3, 2017Leave a Comment

Advertisement

Hang on for a minute...we're trying to find some more stories you might like.


Email This Story






Slideshow • 29 Photos
Hannah Roberts

A young Wichita State fan celebrates WSU's 82-56 win over Bradley.

Tags: , , , , ,

Leave a Comment

If you want a picture to show with your comment, go get a gravatar.




Other stories filed under Baseball

Baseball extends win streak to seven
Baseball extends win streak to seven
Bohm’s away
Bohm’s away
Pitching gives WSU a pair of shutout wins
Pitching gives WSU a pair of shutout wins
Baseball looks to continue hot start against Grand Canyon
Baseball looks to continue hot start against Grand Canyon
Baseball sweeps Utah Valley, starts season 3-0
Baseball sweeps Utah Valley, starts season 3-0

Other stories filed under Galleries

PHOTOS: Shockers topple Sycomores as senior bid farewell
PHOTOS: Shockers topple Sycomores as senior bid farewell
PHOTOS: Shockers blew past Bears; fourth consecutive MVC regular-season title
PHOTOS: Shockers blew past Bears; fourth consecutive MVC regular-season title
PHOTOS: Shockers send seniors out with a win
PHOTOS: Shockers send seniors out with a win
PHOTOS: Familiar faces return to watch Wichita State top Northern Iowa
PHOTOS: Familiar faces return to watch Wichita State top Northern Iowa
Wu Lifts competition produces new personal records
Wu Lifts competition produces new personal records
Navigate Right
Navigate Left
  • PHOTOS: Shockers beat Bradley Braves

    Galleries

    PHOTOS: Shockers bring Bears bad news

  • PHOTOS: Shockers beat Bradley Braves

    Galleries

    PHOTOS: Shockers track and field leave competition in the dust at Herm Wilson Invitational

  • PHOTOS: Shockers beat Bradley Braves

    Campus

    PHOTOS: ‘No Ban No Wall’ rally

  • PHOTOS: Shockers beat Bradley Braves

    Galleries

    PHOTO STORY: A boy and his dog

  • PHOTOS: Shockers beat Bradley Braves

    Galleries

    PHOTOS: Intrasquad indoor track and field meet

  • PHOTOS: Shockers beat Bradley Braves

    Galleries

    PHOTOS: Shockers post triple-digits, surge past Maryland Eastern Shore

  • PHOTOS: Shockers beat Bradley Braves

    Galleries

    PHOTOS: Women’s basketball surprise upset against Creighton

  • PHOTOS: Shockers beat Bradley Braves

    Baseball

    PHOTOS: Wichita State Fall World Series

  • PHOTOS: Shockers beat Bradley Braves

    Men's Basketball

    Shockers say ‘Bye’ to Braves, ‘Hello’ to semifinals

  • PHOTOS: Shockers beat Bradley Braves

    Campus

    Student senate hears requests for student fees