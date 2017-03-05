Part III: The MVC Championship

Wichita State and Illinois State, each 19-1 in the MVC, have advanced to the Missouri Valley Championship in search of an automatic bid to the NCAA Tournament.

Head coach Gregg Marshall's wife Lynn points to the cheerleaders and pep band during a cheer after the Shockers 82-56 victory over Bradley.

Wichita State head coach Gregg Marshall has made it to Sunday in St. Louis one time in his 10 years with the Shockers. Nine minutes in the semifinals against sixth-seeded Missouri State, his odds seemed to be crumbling.

The Shockers had missed all but one shot. They trailed 15-5 to the Bears who could seemingly do little to nothing wrong.

Sophomore Markis McDuffie and redshirt junior Conner Frankamp quickly pulled the Shockers back into contention with a series of back-to-back 3-pointers.

But just like the first three minutes of the first half, the last three were equally as contentious, as the Bears posted a 7-0 run in the first half’s closing minutes.

WSU forward Shaq Morris opened up the perimeter with 21 points and seven rebounds. He scored nine points from the free throw line, the Shockers shot 95 percent from the charity stripe.

With the pressure pulled off the 3-point line, Frankamp took advantage where he blasted six 3-pointers for 18 points — tying his career best as a Shocker.