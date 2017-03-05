Behind the bench: Five questions with Lynn Marshall
Lynn Marshall, wife of head coach Gregg Marshall, provided us with an inside look at her role behind the Shockers’ bench.
Q: What makes you nervous about the games?
Lynn Marshall: I get nervous about three hours before the game. My stomach hurts and I want to win so badly. Even though I’ve been doing this with Gregg for almost 30 years, I just get nervous before every game; it’s just part of the deal.
Q: What’s been your favorite memory so far?
Lynn Marshall: I would say when we beat Ohio State; going out, running out on the court. It was surreal. It was like I couldn’t feel my body. I just jumped into Gregg’s arms. I couldn’t believe that we won, that we were going to the Final Four.
Q: How would you describe this year’s team?
Lynn Marshall: I love these boys. After 30 years with Gregg, this is my favorite team. I’m closest to this team. I said before we went to Montreal, “I want to get to know these guys; we’ve got so many new guys and I’m going to go out of my way to tell them ‘Hey, come sit with me at dinner, let’s talk, I want to get to know you guys.'” They’re really sweet and they’re personable kids and they’re very genuine.
Q: Were you a basketball fan before meeting Gregg?
Lynn Marshall: Yes, I was a basketball player in the old days, the ’70s, ‘80s, ‘90s, so absolutely. I played college basketball and played basketball my whole life.
Q: What phrases do you yell most during games?
Lynn Marshall: I say, “Come on fellas, come on fellas, let’s go fellas.”
Definitely yell for defense, that’s why I got this [Zach Brown] jersey on because that’s my guy. I appreciate him so much, he’s a worker and people don’t recognize what he does.
Love this! I was just talking about how much I love Lynn’s energy and how she always knows how to get the crowd going! She’s great! So much respect and love towards her and how she has constantly shown support all these years!
The First Lady of Shocker basketball!!! Love seeing this lady in the crowd!!! Wish I was hanging in the STL with all the crew!!!
