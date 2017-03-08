Wichita State's independent, student-run news source

The Sunflower

Wichita State to celebrate International Women’s Day

Andrew Linnabary, Managing EditorMarch 8, 2017

Wichita State will host Wichita’s International Women’s Day Festival. The three-day festival begins Wednesday with a series of artist exhibitions, live performances and other events at WSU’s main campus and the Shiftspace Gallery on Commerce Street. It continues Thursday with educational workshops, additional performances and a resource fair and finishes Friday with a mixer. For more information, go to www.facebook.com/ictiwdfest or www.wichitawin.org/events-1.

 

If you go:

International Women’s Day Festival Resource Fair

When: 10:30 a.m.-1:15 p.m., Wednesday, March 8.

Where: Rhatigan Student Center first floor

 

A one-day exhibition, “Politics, Trauma, Gender and Art,” hosted by Shift Space.

When: 4:30-7:30 p.m. Wednesday, March 8.

Where: WSU Shift Space Gallery, 416 S. Commerce #102.

 

Keynote speaker Sen. Oletha Faust-Goudeau presents “Women and Politics in Kansas and the U.S.”

When: 7 p.m., Wednesday, March 8.

Where: 100 Lindquist Hall.

