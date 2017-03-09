Wichita State's independent, student-run news source

The Sunflower

Report: Brownback has been named ambassador to UN for food, agriculture

TJ Rigg, ReporterMarch 8, 2017Leave a Comment

Gov.+Sam+Brownback+speaks+at+Wichita+State+in+2015.
Gov. Sam Brownback speaks at Wichita State in 2015.

Gov. Sam Brownback speaks at Wichita State in 2015.

File Photo by TJ Rigg

File Photo by TJ Rigg

Gov. Sam Brownback speaks at Wichita State in 2015.

Advertisement

Hang on for a minute...we're trying to find some more stories you might like.


Email This Story






Kansas Gov. Sam Brownback will be named the next U.S. Ambassador to the United Nations for food and agriculture in Rome, according to a public radio report.

Kansas Public Radio reported Wednesday a former high-ranking official, speaking on the condition anonymity, confirmed to KPR that Brownback would be named to the position.

If Brownback, a Republican, leaves his post, Lt. Gov. Jeff Colyer would take his place. Colyer has served as lieutenant governor for six years, elected with Brownback in 2010 and reelected in 2014.

Brownback’s office did not confirm or deny the appointment to KPR.

“Governor Brownback is focused on working with the Kansas Legislature to balance the budget and pass a modern school funding system,” Brownback’s Communications Director Melika Willoughby said to KPR.

David Lane held the job from 2012 to 2016 and confirmed to KPR he heard a week ago that Brownback may be selected for the position.

If appointed and confirmed by the United States Senate, Brownback would become leader of the U.S. Mission to the U.N. Agencies in Rome.

There has been much talk since the election in November that Brownback could take a job in the administration of President Donald Trump. However, Brownback has deflected questions about it.

“I’m just making no comments about anything regarding the Trump administration,” Brownback said in November to KPR.

The White House has not commented on the matter.

Leave a Comment

If you want a picture to show with your comment, go get a gravatar.




Other stories filed under News

Students protest student fees increase for YMCA
Students protest student fees increase for YMCA
Experiential Engineering Building floor cracking, GoCreate set to open
Experiential Engineering Building floor cracking, GoCreate set to open
Wichita State to celebrate International Women’s Day

Wichita State will host Wichita’s International Women’s Day Festival. The three-day festival begins Wednesday with a series of artist exhibitions,...

Shocker Safe Ride teaming up with Uber
Shocker Safe Ride teaming up with Uber
Wallace Hall closes after mercury spill
Wallace Hall closes after mercury spill

Other stories filed under Politics

Former Wichita mayor announces candidacy for governor
Former Wichita mayor announces candidacy for governor
State parties select nominees for 4th District special election
State parties select nominees for 4th District special election
Pompeo’s vacancy creates special election buzz
Pompeo’s vacancy creates special election buzz
Student spends semester interning for Michelle Obama’s office
Student spends semester interning for Michelle Obama’s office
PHOTOS: ‘No Ban No Wall’ rally
PHOTOS: ‘No Ban No Wall’ rally
Navigate Right
Navigate Left
  • Report: Brownback has been named ambassador to UN for food, agriculture

    Columns

    Rigg: House Bill would end Environmental Protection Agency

  • Report: Brownback has been named ambassador to UN for food, agriculture

    News

    Non-profit launches in Kansas to benefit foster children

  • Report: Brownback has been named ambassador to UN for food, agriculture

    Campus

    Admissions teams with media resource center to create customized videos

  • Report: Brownback has been named ambassador to UN for food, agriculture

    News

    Former Wichita mayor announces candidacy for governor

  • Report: Brownback has been named ambassador to UN for food, agriculture

    News

    State parties select nominees for 4th District special election

  • Report: Brownback has been named ambassador to UN for food, agriculture

    Columns

    Rigg: Law would restore teachers’ due process rights

  • Report: Brownback has been named ambassador to UN for food, agriculture

    Campus

    Student spends semester interning for Michelle Obama’s office

  • Report: Brownback has been named ambassador to UN for food, agriculture

    Columns

    Rigg: Senators should change vote on DeVos’ appointment

  • Report: Brownback has been named ambassador to UN for food, agriculture

    Campus

    ODI program coordinator takes on role as assistant director

  • Report: Brownback has been named ambassador to UN for food, agriculture

    News

    Lawmakers consider halting concealed carry on college campuses