Report: Brownback has been named ambassador to UN for food, agriculture

Kansas Gov. Sam Brownback will be named the next U.S. Ambassador to the United Nations for food and agriculture in Rome, according to a public radio report.

Kansas Public Radio reported Wednesday a former high-ranking official, speaking on the condition anonymity, confirmed to KPR that Brownback would be named to the position.

If Brownback, a Republican, leaves his post, Lt. Gov. Jeff Colyer would take his place. Colyer has served as lieutenant governor for six years, elected with Brownback in 2010 and reelected in 2014.

Brownback’s office did not confirm or deny the appointment to KPR.

“Governor Brownback is focused on working with the Kansas Legislature to balance the budget and pass a modern school funding system,” Brownback’s Communications Director Melika Willoughby said to KPR.

David Lane held the job from 2012 to 2016 and confirmed to KPR he heard a week ago that Brownback may be selected for the position.

If appointed and confirmed by the United States Senate, Brownback would become leader of the U.S. Mission to the U.N. Agencies in Rome.

There has been much talk since the election in November that Brownback could take a job in the administration of President Donald Trump. However, Brownback has deflected questions about it.

“I’m just making no comments about anything regarding the Trump administration,” Brownback said in November to KPR.

The White House has not commented on the matter.