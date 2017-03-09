Former K-State graduate assistant looking forward to final NCAA Tournament

There’s an old saying that says love what you do, and you’ll never work a day in your life.

And for Wichita State graduate assistant Nick Jones, who’s in his eighth year of college, that adage rings true.

“A lot of my friends my age have jobs in their business making decent salaries, and I’m still in school trying to climb, but I love it,” Jones said. “It’s just one of those things where you’ve got to put in the time and effort before you can get your chance.”

Jones is in his third year as a graduate assistant. He attended Kansas State for five years as an undergraduate, working video with the K-State men’s basketball team.

“It’s a little different up there, obviously, it’s a Big 12 school and it’s a little bigger,” Jones said. ”But the coaching staff and the players here at Wichita State put them right up there with them.”

After graduating from K-State, Jones spent a year at the University of Hawaii where he compiled film for the coaches to watch during their film sessions and assisted with drills during practice.

“In addition to the video work, I’ll help with whatever the coaches need,” Jones said. “It takes a lot of hard work and dedication.”

A change in the coaching staff at Hawaii brought Jones back to his hometown of Wichita, and he’s worked with the WSU men’s basketball team ever since.

“All the guys are great, I haven’t had a problem with any of them, and the coaches are great,” Jones said.

Jones’ position has taken him to many cities for the NCAA Tournament, including Pittsburgh, Salt Lake City, and Providence, Rhode Island.

Now that WSU is a lock for their sixth-straight NCAA Tournament, Jones is ready for the coming trip to whereever the Shockers are sent.

“You can feel the buzz and the energy wherever you go,” Jones said. “It’s honestly unbelievable.”