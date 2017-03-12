Wichita State's independent, student-run news source

The Sunflower

Bracket released: Wichita State earns a 10-seed in the South region

Wichita State will play in Indianapolis, Indiana, for the first round of the NCAA Tournament.

Evan Pflugradt, Editor-in-Chief

Wichita State has earned an 10-seed in South region the NCAA Tournament.

They’ll play No. 7 seed Dayton (24-7) in Indianapolis, Indiana, for the first round on Friday.

Should they advance, they’d meet the winner of No. 2 seed Kentucky (29-5) and No. 15 Northern Kentucky.

The Shockers (30-4) are in the NCAA Tournament for the sixth consecutive season.

They were previously a No. 11 seed last season, before losing to No. 3 seed Miami in the Round of 32. In 2015 WSU drew a No. 7 seed. They knocked off No. 2 seed Kansas before falling to No. 3 seed Notre Dame in the Sweet 16.

They’ve been as a high as a No. 1 seed in 2014, before they fell to No. 9 seed Kentucky in the second round.

In 2012, Gregg Marshall appeared in his first NCAA Tournament with the Shockers. He drew a five-seed and was eliminated in the first round.

ESPN’s Jay Bilas said Wichita State “is not a double-digit seed” in a conference call with reporters, the Wichita Eagle’s Paul Suellentrop first reported.

“The committee has a wonderful chance to screw this tournament up by mis-seeding Wichita State because they have the résumé of a double-digit seed,” Bilas continued. “This is a five-seed. And if they put them as a double-digit seed, the team that gets them is going to get screwed.”

In the last four NCAA Tournaments, Wichita State has a 6-3 record against teams seeded equal or higher than them.

