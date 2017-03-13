Wichita State's independent, student-run news source

The Sunflower

Shockers end road trip with loss at LSU

Tanner Shirk, ReporterMarch 13, 2017Leave a Comment

Advertisement

Hang on for a minute...we're trying to find some more stories you might like.


Email This Story






Louisiana State University swept Wichita State over the weekend, culminating in a 9-2 victory over the Shockers in the rubber match of the series on Sunday.

LSU wasted no time in scoring, putting up seven runs off of senior Zach Lewis, who lasted only three innings and took the loss.

In the first inning, LSU’s Antoine Duplantis singled down the right field line, scoring Kramer Robertson and Cole Freeman. Designated hitter Chris Reid beat out a bases-loaded infield single to tack on another run for the Tigers in the inning.LSU struck again in the third inning when Jake Slaughter doubled on the first pitch of the at-bat to score Josh Smith.

A costly error by shortstop junior Trey Vickers allowed the Tigers to tack on another run before the inning ended.

Duplantis drove in two more runs in the fourth inning, again driving in Robertson and Freeman to up LSU’s lead.

The final runs for the Tigers came in the fifth inning off of WSU reliever Codi Heuer.

Reid walked to begin the Tigers’ half of the inning, and advanced to second on a wild pitch.

Robertson then doubled, advancing Reid to third. Reid would score and Robertson would move to third base in the next at-bat on Heuer’s second wild pitch of the inning.

Vickers’ second throwing error of the day allowed Robertson to score to give LSU a 9-0 lead.

Sophomore Dayton Dugas walked to begin the seventh inning for the Shockers.

Sophomore Luke Ritter, pinch-hitting for freshman Jacob Katzfey, followed Dugas’ walk with a walk of his own, putting runners at first and second for the Shockers with nobody out.

Dugas and Ritter would move up a base on a wild pitch by Tigers pitcher Austin Bain.

With runners in scoring position and nobody out, Vickers and junior Bryant Klusener failed to put WSU on the board.

Sophomore Greyson Jenista, however, would ensure the Shockers were not shut out when he singled up the middle to score Ritter and Dugas.

Jenista went 2-3 at the plate with a walk and WSU’s lone only RBIs. Freshman Alex Jackson went 2-4.

The Shockers return from their seven-game road trip at 3 p.m. Tuesday at Eck Stadium. They play the University of Northern Colorado.

Leave a Comment

If you want a picture to show with your comment, go get a gravatar.




Other stories filed under Baseball

Baseball upsets No. 13 Oklahoma, ends losing streak
Baseball upsets No. 13 Oklahoma, ends losing streak
Baseball extends win streak to seven
Baseball extends win streak to seven
Bohm’s away
Bohm’s away
Pitching gives WSU a pair of shutout wins
Pitching gives WSU a pair of shutout wins
Baseball looks to continue hot start against Grand Canyon
Baseball looks to continue hot start against Grand Canyon

Other stories filed under Sports

Softball ends five-game losing streak in Tulsa
Softball ends five-game losing streak in Tulsa
Shockers lose 2-4 to No. 21 Cornell
Shockers lose 2-4 to No. 21 Cornell
‘We’re definitely underrated’: Wichita State selected 10-seed in South region
‘We’re definitely underrated’: Wichita State selected 10-seed in South region
Bracket released: Wichita State earns a 10-seed in the South region
Bracket released: Wichita State earns a 10-seed in the South region
Accuracy check: Joe Lunardi’s ‘Bracketology’ success
Accuracy check: Joe Lunardi’s ‘Bracketology’ success
Navigate Right
Navigate Left
  • Shockers end road trip with loss at LSU

    Bracket Busters

    Former K-State graduate assistant looking forward to final NCAA Tournament

  • Shockers end road trip with loss at LSU

    Bracket Busters

    Shirk: March Madness is almost here, so who’s dancing?

  • Shockers end road trip with loss at LSU

    Baseball

    Baseball extends win streak to seven

  • Shockers end road trip with loss at LSU

    Baseball

    Baseball looks to continue hot start against Grand Canyon

  • Shockers end road trip with loss at LSU

    Baseball

    Baseball sweeps Utah Valley, starts season 3-0

  • Shockers end road trip with loss at LSU

    Baseball

    Shockers offense shines in second win over Utah Valley

  • Shockers end road trip with loss at LSU

    Baseball

    Shockers win season opener

  • Shockers end road trip with loss at LSU

    Baseball

    Baseball looks for redemption after disappointing 21-37 season

  • Shockers end road trip with loss at LSU

    Baseball

    Managers get the ‘grunt work’ done on and off field

  • Shockers end road trip with loss at LSU

    Baseball

    From Team USA to Wichita State – Entz begins third year of coaching at WSU