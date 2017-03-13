Shockers end road trip with loss at LSU

Louisiana State University swept Wichita State over the weekend, culminating in a 9-2 victory over the Shockers in the rubber match of the series on Sunday.

LSU wasted no time in scoring, putting up seven runs off of senior Zach Lewis, who lasted only three innings and took the loss.

In the first inning, LSU’s Antoine Duplantis singled down the right field line, scoring Kramer Robertson and Cole Freeman. Designated hitter Chris Reid beat out a bases-loaded infield single to tack on another run for the Tigers in the inning.LSU struck again in the third inning when Jake Slaughter doubled on the first pitch of the at-bat to score Josh Smith.

A costly error by shortstop junior Trey Vickers allowed the Tigers to tack on another run before the inning ended.

Duplantis drove in two more runs in the fourth inning, again driving in Robertson and Freeman to up LSU’s lead.

The final runs for the Tigers came in the fifth inning off of WSU reliever Codi Heuer.

Reid walked to begin the Tigers’ half of the inning, and advanced to second on a wild pitch.

Robertson then doubled, advancing Reid to third. Reid would score and Robertson would move to third base in the next at-bat on Heuer’s second wild pitch of the inning.

Vickers’ second throwing error of the day allowed Robertson to score to give LSU a 9-0 lead.

Sophomore Dayton Dugas walked to begin the seventh inning for the Shockers.

Sophomore Luke Ritter, pinch-hitting for freshman Jacob Katzfey, followed Dugas’ walk with a walk of his own, putting runners at first and second for the Shockers with nobody out.

Dugas and Ritter would move up a base on a wild pitch by Tigers pitcher Austin Bain.

With runners in scoring position and nobody out, Vickers and junior Bryant Klusener failed to put WSU on the board.

Sophomore Greyson Jenista, however, would ensure the Shockers were not shut out when he singled up the middle to score Ritter and Dugas.

Jenista went 2-3 at the plate with a walk and WSU’s lone only RBIs. Freshman Alex Jackson went 2-4.

The Shockers return from their seven-game road trip at 3 p.m. Tuesday at Eck Stadium. They play the University of Northern Colorado.