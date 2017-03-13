Softball ends five-game losing streak in Tulsa

Close Advertisement

Close Modal Window Hang on for a minute...we're trying to find some more stories you might like.

Close

Close Modal Window Email This Story Send email to this address

Enter Your Name

Add a comment here

Verification



Send Email Cancel

After getting two games cancelled due to inclement weather on Saturday, Wichita State softball lost their fifth straight game on Sunday 3-1 to Montana.

When the Shockers’ final game in the Tulsa Invitational came around two hours later, WSU was done messing around.

The Shockers faced Tulsa, who they beat twice in the regular season and once in the NCAA Tournament last season, in the showcase finale and ended their early season struggles by beating the Golden Hurricane 5-3 on Sunday.

WSU was able to jump out to an early one-run lead, thanks to sophomore Laurie Derrico’s fifth home run of the season in the top of the first inning. The Golden Hurricane answered right back a half inning later, with Tulsa’s Maddie Withee doubling to right center field to bring in the tying-run from second base.

Tulsa took a two-run lead in the bottom of the fourth, scoring off a left field home run by Tori Stafford. The Shockers scored four unanswered runs through the next three innings, giving them the lead for good and ending their five-game losing streak.

Senior Kelli Spring would reach base off an error by Tulsa, allowing senior Ashley Johnson to score an unearned run in the top of the fifth inning. Junior McKenzie Adams hit a double in left field in the top of the sixth, allowing sophomore Mackenzie Wright and freshman Kiersten Otte to score and give the Shockers a one-run lead.

Coming into pinch hit in the top of the seventh inning, sophomore Cassidy Kelsheimer singled and advanced to second base on Tulsa’s throw. Adams would score WSU’s final run of the game off Kelsheimer’s hit.

Senior Katie Malone pitched her fifth complete game of the season, only allowing seven hits in 27 at-bats. Malone had struck out six Tulsa batters to earn her 10th win of the season, moving her record to 10-5 on the year.

WSU (12-9) comes back to Wilkins Stadium on Thursday to face Louisiana State University at 5 p.m. on Thursday. LSU is ranked No. 12 in the country in the USA Today/NFCA Coaches Poll, which was last updated on March 7.