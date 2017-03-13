Wichita State's independent, student-run news source

The Sunflower

Softball ends five-game losing streak in Tulsa

Grant Cohen, Sports EditorMarch 13, 2017Leave a Comment

Advertisement

Hang on for a minute...we're trying to find some more stories you might like.


Email This Story






After getting two games cancelled due to inclement weather on Saturday, Wichita State softball lost their fifth straight game on Sunday 3-1 to Montana.

When the Shockers’ final game in the Tulsa Invitational came around two hours later, WSU was done messing around.

The Shockers faced Tulsa, who they beat twice in the regular season and once in the NCAA Tournament last season, in the showcase finale and ended their early season struggles by beating the Golden Hurricane 5-3 on Sunday.

WSU was able to jump out to an early one-run lead, thanks to sophomore Laurie Derrico’s fifth home run of the season in the top of the first inning. The Golden Hurricane answered right back a half inning later, with Tulsa’s Maddie Withee doubling to right center field to bring in the tying-run from second base.

Tulsa took a two-run lead in the bottom of the fourth, scoring off a left field home run by Tori Stafford. The Shockers scored four unanswered runs through the next three innings, giving them the lead for good and ending their five-game losing streak.

Senior Kelli Spring would reach base off an error by Tulsa, allowing senior Ashley Johnson to score an unearned run in the top of the fifth inning. Junior McKenzie Adams hit a double in left field in the top of the sixth, allowing sophomore Mackenzie Wright and freshman Kiersten Otte to score and give the Shockers a one-run lead.

Coming into pinch hit in the top of the seventh inning, sophomore Cassidy Kelsheimer singled and advanced to second base on Tulsa’s throw. Adams would score WSU’s final run of the game off Kelsheimer’s hit.

Senior Katie Malone pitched her fifth complete game of the season, only allowing seven hits in 27 at-bats. Malone had struck out six Tulsa batters to earn her 10th win of the season, moving her record to 10-5 on the year.

WSU (12-9) comes back to Wilkins Stadium on Thursday to face Louisiana State University at 5 p.m. on Thursday. LSU is ranked No. 12 in the country in the USA Today/NFCA Coaches Poll, which was last updated on March 7.

Leave a Comment

If you want a picture to show with your comment, go get a gravatar.




Other stories filed under Softball

Softball’s hitting struggles gives way to No. 9 OU
Softball’s hitting struggles gives way to No. 9 OU
Softball ends weekend undefeated
Softball ends weekend undefeated
Softball begins season in Houston
Softball begins season in Houston
Shocker outfielder learns to pitch again
Shocker outfielder learns to pitch again
Softball throws one hit shutout in 18-0 win
Softball throws one hit shutout in 18-0 win

Other stories filed under Sports

Shockers end road trip with loss at LSU
Shockers end road trip with loss at LSU
Shockers lose 2-4 to No. 21 Cornell
Shockers lose 2-4 to No. 21 Cornell
‘We’re definitely underrated’: Wichita State selected 10-seed in South region
‘We’re definitely underrated’: Wichita State selected 10-seed in South region
Bracket released: Wichita State earns a 10-seed in the South region
Bracket released: Wichita State earns a 10-seed in the South region
Accuracy check: Joe Lunardi’s ‘Bracketology’ success
Accuracy check: Joe Lunardi’s ‘Bracketology’ success
Navigate Right
Navigate Left
  • Softball ends five-game losing streak in Tulsa

    Bracket Busters

    Dahl manages life as a broadcaster and judge

  • Softball ends five-game losing streak in Tulsa

    Bracket Busters

    Hargrove prepares for final games as coach; department searches for replacement

  • Softball ends five-game losing streak in Tulsa

    Bracket Busters

    Women’s basketball looking to get back into NCAA Tournament

  • Softball ends five-game losing streak in Tulsa

    Bracket Busters

    Students use different strategies to win bracket pools

  • Softball ends five-game losing streak in Tulsa

    Baseball

    Baseball upsets No. 13 Oklahoma, ends losing streak

  • Softball ends five-game losing streak in Tulsa

    Softball

    Softball’s hitting struggles gives way to No. 9 OU

  • Softball ends five-game losing streak in Tulsa

    Softball

    Softball ends weekend undefeated

  • Softball ends five-game losing streak in Tulsa

    Sports

    Seniors shine in final home game

  • Softball ends five-game losing streak in Tulsa

    Sports

    Shooting team continues to establish itself

  • Softball ends five-game losing streak in Tulsa

    Baseball

    Pitching gives WSU a pair of shutout wins