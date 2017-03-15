President Bardo issues response to sit-in
Wichita State President John Bardo responded to a student sit-in outside of his office in Morrison Hall on Tuesday in a university release.
“Thanks to the students who developed a meaningful list of concerns,” he wrote.
Bardo stated that he is traveling to meetings with the Kansas Board of Regents for the next to weeks, while additionally traveling to the NCAA Tournament in Indianapolis.
He thanked Tony Vizzini, Lou Heldman and David Moses for hearing the concerns of the group “We the Students.”
In his ongoing absence on campus for the extent of March, Bardo encouraged Teri Hall, vice president for student affairs, and Marche Fleming-Randle, president’s assistant for diversity, and others to continue the dialogue with students.
Bardo said when he’s back on campus at the end of the month, he’ll work through the list of concerns and schedule a meeting in the first half of April with representatives of the group “We the Students.”
“Change is always difficult and I appreciate that all of us who love Wichita State may have different ideas about the best ways to position our university for future success,” Bardo said in the statement. “I look forward to discussing this further.”
Rolling my eyes…sounds like a PR sham. Bardo’s letter is overly positive & inauthentic.
I would like to know all about his meetings with the KS BOR. & I wonder if these meeting are kept on public record -& if it is possible to the get minutes from these meetings.
Looks like John Bardo has a full month stall. Just going to ride out the Spring semester and get to summer break.
Don’t offload your responsibilities on Teri Hall who has only been at WSU for a few weeks and doesn’t own any of this. Certainly don’t offload this to Marche Fleming-Randle because of her title because she doesn’t own any of this either.
I bet that if the “We the Students” group wanted to get together and talk about the virtues of Innovation Campus, Bardo would have bought them breakfast TODAY to show the latest flyover and get their accolades.
Students need to be in Topeka at the Kansas Board of Regents meeting today sharing thoughts.
This is owned by Bardo, Schlapp, Tomblin, Heldman, and Vizini. Hold Bardo accountable.
